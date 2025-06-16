Gencys charity golf tilt slated June 18

MANILA, Philippines — An exclusive golf tournament and thanksgiving celebration honoring the head of Gencys E-commerce Digital Solutions will take place on June 18 at South Forbes Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

The one-day tournament, held in honor of Gencys CEO Nani Razon, will gather 30 young CEOs from diverse industries for a day of friendly competition, networking and charitable giving.

The System 36 tournament format ensures an engaging and memorable experience. Beyond the competition, the event offers unparalleled networking opportunities among this influential group of young business leaders.

Proceeds will benefit Gencys Cares, Gency’s corporate social responsibility arm. Sponsorship packages offer various levels of brand visibility and engagement, providing a significant return on investment while supporting a worthy cause.

Tournament sponsors include Napoleon VSOP Brandy, Devant, Zen Institute, Exponential University & Partnership, Youniq HR Services, Packpoint, Two Botanika Nature Residences, EXP Tours, Valenin IT Solutions, Go Hotels, Univoice Telemarketing, Daila Natural Herbal, Agri Go Pro and The Capital.

For more information and updates, visit Gencys Ecommerce Solutions at https://www.facebook.com/gencysecommercesolutions.