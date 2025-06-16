^

Gonzaga, Naredo dominate Fortheo tennis tourney

Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 1:09pm
Gonzaga, Naredo dominate Fortheo tennis tourney
Ayl Gonzaga and Julio Naredo beam with pride as they hold their individual and MVP trophies following their dominant performances in the Fortheo National Junior Tennis Championships at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City. Joining them are Fortheo president Lucky Angeles (left) and Fortheo manager Camille Angeles.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayl Gonzaga and Julio Naredo delivered dominant performances en route to twin-title victories in their respective divisions, showcasing their versatility and top-tier skills in the Fortheo National Junior Tennis Championships at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City recently.

The top-seeded Gonzaga lost just three games across two events. She overpowered sixth-ranked Natasha Gabriel, 6-0, 6-1, in the 14-and-under finals, then returned with a more hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 triumph over the same rival from Silang, Cavite, to clinch the 16-and-U crown in the Group 2 tournament, which spanned two weeks due to the large number of participants.

Not to be outdone, third-ranked Naredo swept Ole Paulsen, 6-0, 6-0, in the boys’ 16-and-U final, then crushed No. 2 seed Reden Escultor Jr., 6-3, 6-0, to claim the 18-and-U trophy as the Quezon City native matched Gonzaga’s two-title haul in the tournament backed by Tier One Architects, Threema, Ckap Roofing, Scrambowl, and Altiche Tennis School.

Other winners in the event, a part of the nationwide talent-search under the Palawan Pawnshop program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro, included local standout Melatiah Pascua, Bataan’s Isabel Calingasan, Laguna’s Tyronne Caro, Quezon City’s Gabriel Vitaliano, and Makati’s Liam Harrow.

The unranked Pascua stunned top seed Angeli Quiñones, 6-1, 6-0, in the semis before repeating the scoreline against May Bautista to capture the girls’ 18-and-U trophy.

In the younger divisions, No. 1 Isabel Calingasan defeated third seed Elise Co, 6-4, 6-2, to bag the girls’ 12-and-U title; Caro powered past Vitaliano, 6-2, 6-1, for the boys’ 14-and-U trophy; Vitaliano bounced back with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Caro in the 12-and-U final; and Harrow routed Francis Angeles, 4-1, 4-1, to claim the 10-and-U unisex crown.

Gonzaga added a third title, teaming up with Teresinha Calingasan to blank Co and Brenna Paulino, 8-0, in the girls’ 14-and-U doubles final. Jarred dela Peña and Rain Racho clinched the boys’ title with an 8-4 victory over Angelo Alegria and Leonardo Manio III.

Pascua also secured the girls’ 18-and-U doubles crown with Bautista, routing Ayl Gonzaga and Karidee Henson, 8-0. In the boys’ side, Eoser Delatorre and Ren Magcosta scored an identical 8-0 victory over top seed Prince Cuenza and Felizardo Lota III.

In the 10-and-U unisex doubles, Francis Angeles and Jacob Sarmiento prevailed over Alexander Calingasan and Kirk Gonzaga, 8-4.

Meanwhile, junior tennis action heads to Biñan City, Laguna, for the upcoming Fortheo Cup slated for June 19–22 (boys) and June 26–29 at the South City Recreational Sports Center.

For details and registration, contact tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

