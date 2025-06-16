Magsayo grateful to be in undercard of 'childhood hero' Pacquiao's fight vs Barrios

Mark Magsayo (right) poses with Manny Pacquiao and MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino fighter will be seeing action in the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios fight card on July 19 (July 20 Manila time) as former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo battles Mexican Jorge Mata Cuellar at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 10-round fight promoted by the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) will be for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) continental American super featherweight title.

After the announcement of Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Eumir Felix Marcial fighting American Alexis Gaytan in an eight-round none-title middleweight bout in the same fight card, Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions formally confirmed the inclusion of Magsayo in the same card.

“It’s a very great opportunity to fight for the second time as a part of undercard bouts of my childhood hero Manny Pacquiao, who is the main reason why I started boxing,” Magsayo, 29, said after learning of the development from MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons.

“Like the first time I fought under his card when I was in featherweight class, this is also another stepping stone to my second division — super featherweight —world title bid,” Magsayo added. “I’m grateful for the opportunity from big brother Manny.”

The first time Magsayo fought in the undercard of a Pacquiao fight was when the former knocked out Mexican Julio Ceja in the 10th round on August 21, also in Las Vegas during Pacquiao’s last pro fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

After that, Magsayo got an opportunity for a world title for the first time, defeating Gary Russell Jr. to wrest the WBC featherweight belt on January 22, 2022, in Atlantic City.

“I would like to thank Sir Manny Pacquiao, also Sean Gibbons who takes care of my career and made me a world champion,” he said.

“WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, Sir Alan Haymon PBC, TGB Promotions Tom Brown and Louie Decubas of PBC.”

Magsayo is coming with a three-fight win streak, including his last against Ecuadorian Bryan Mercado, whom he knocked out in the second round in Long Beach, California last December 14. The win improved his win-loss record to 27-2, with 18 knockouts.

“I am happy training alongside with my idol, seeing him every day still inspires me the way it did when I was a kid. He spends time with us his boxers and teaches us. I am very excited to fight July 19 and hope to see everyone in town for this thrilling Philippines vs. Mexico showdown.”

Cuellar, at 24, however, will be a threat to Magsayo’s bid. He has 21-2-2 record with 13 knockouts.

“I want to thank Manny [Pacquiao] and Al Haymon for putting Mark on this historic night of boxing when Pacquiao attempts to become the oldest welterweight champion. A win over Jorge Mata, Mark will be next in line for a WBC world title shot,” Gibbons said.

Pacquiao, who will be fighting reigning WBC welterweight champion Barrios, said he is incredibly happy to help the likes of Magsayo, Marcial, former world champion Jerwin Ancajas, and other Filipino fighters win titles.

“Thrilled to be able to help my fellow Filipinos reach their world title dreams. I have no promotions and management like this MP Promotions before when I started. So, I am incredibly happy to guide and help them in their pro boxing careers,” the 46-year-old hall of famer Pacquiao said.

Magsayo, Marcial and Ancajas are currently training alongside with Pacquiao with his team for the past few weeks at the Griffith Park and Wild Card gym in Los Angeles, California.