Over 12,000 flock to thrilling street racing at Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup

Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 9:00am
for Toyota
The weekend event highlighted circuit races, GR driving exhibitions, Tamaraw Racing Concept debut, car community meetups, musical entertainment and more.

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) successfully wrapped up the second Race Weekend of the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup), drawing more than 12,000 motorsports fans to Villar City, south of Metro Manila, from May 23 to 25.

The weekend featured high-octane action as racers in four categories—Novice, Sporting, Super Sporting and Legacy—battled it out on a 2.4-kilometer, 14-turn street circuit. With two hairpins and six chicanes, the course delivered nonstop excitement and intense competition.

One of the most dramatic moments came during the Novice Class race, when TMP president Masando Hashimoto, racing for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines Novice Team, hit the barriers and flipped his Vios One-Make-Race (OMR) car. Fortunately, he emerged unscathed.

“My car flipped and became immobilized. The tires and engine were damaged, but the cabin stayed intact, allowing me to escape safely. I lost my Vios #4, but it saved my life,” said Hashimoto. “This proves how safe and robust Toyota cars are.”

TMP has used the specially modified Vios OMR car for over a decade in the TGR Philippine Cup (formerly Vios Cup), testing its performance on both permanent tracks and street circuits. Each car is outfitted with a roll cage, racing seat with a five-point harness, and additional safety gear, including fireproof suits and HANS-equipped helmets.

The same emphasis on safety extends to Toyota’s road cars, which include features like Toyota Safety Sense, airbags, and stability control systems.

TGR, the motorsports division of TMP, embodies Toyota’s global mission to “push the limits for better” by developing vehicles through real-world racing. The TGR Philippine Cup is conducted under the supervision of the Automobile Association Philippines, ensuring the circuit meets strict safety standards.

President Hashimoto echoed the philosophy of Toyota Global Chairman Akio Toyoda: “He believes in driving, breaking, and fixing vehicles as a path to improvement. Racing helps us discover weaknesses and build safer, better cars.”

The weekend also featured the debut of the Tamaraw Racing Concept, a modified Tamaraw Dropside, during the Drag Race Exhibition. It symbolizes Toyota’s commitment to testing and evolving its vehicles in demanding environments.

Off the track, fans enjoyed a full weekend of entertainment and activities. OPM legends Rico Blanco and Parokya ni Edgar rocked the stage on May 24, followed by Ely Buendia and Bamboo on May 25.

Toyota also held its Drive Fest, showcasing its latest vehicles, including GR and GR-S models, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), the Tamaraw, and Lexus F SPORT. Attendees could test drive cars and avail of exclusive promos and discount coupons. TMP’s T-SURE program also displayed certified pre-owned vehicles for buyers looking for secondhand options.

The event is made possible by Official Fuel and Lubricants Partner Petron, Official Tire Partner GT Radial, and Venue Partners Villar City and Brittany, with support from Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, Tuason Racing, and other sponsors.

Motorsports fans can look forward to the final Race Weekend of the 2025 TGR Philippine Cup this August at Clark International Speedway.

For updates and event details, follow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok, or visit toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

