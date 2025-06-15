Top-seeded Beermen thrash Batang Pier, eye redemption vs Bolts in quarterfinals

San Miguel's CJ Perez (77) puts up a shot over the defense of the NorthPort Batang Pier during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The past is past.

The San Miguel Beermen are focusing on what’s in front of them, as they clinched the top spot of the PBA Philippine Cup Sunday evening and set a quarterfinal clash with old tormentors Meralco Bolts.

San Miguel obliterated the NorthPort Batang Pier, 126-91, in their elimination round-closing matchup Sunday.

This then gave the Beermen the top spot, where they will face defending all-Filipino conference champion Meralco.

The Bolts defeated San Miguel in six games in last season’s PBA Philippine Cup, to grab their first-ever PBA championship.

After Sunday’s game, CJ Perez said that despite this history, it is “a different ballgame now”.

“Yung nakaraan is past na yun. And syempre, we need to redeem ourself also,” he said.

“Natalo kami nung finals pero I think sa effort namin and sa system nila coach, makakabawi kami. We need to focus lang talaga sa Meralco. Makapanalo kami ng isa and we'll see kung ano yung mangyayari,” he added.

After losing out on a quarterfinal spot in the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, San Miguel now returned to the playoffs as the top seed.

Beermen head coach Leo Austria said that this gave them extra motivation this conference.

“Actually, [getting] number one is not our goal. Just to get into the top four to gain the twice-to-beat advantage. And the loss that we have in the last conference, it's a motivation for us,” Austria said.

“It's a disappointing conference for us because in the last decade, we never been out of the playoffs. And I think that's one thing na nalagay sa mindset ng mga players na we cannot afford to… not get into the playoffs,” he added.

“So luckily, yung program namin is to get into the top four. Sinwerte kami and nagkaroon kami ng chance to get into the top seed at the end of the elimination, last game namin.”

On Sunday, the Beermen led by double digits as early as the first quarter and never looked back. Their lead grew to as much as 37 points, 111-74, in the fourth frame.

“I-credit ko ito sa mga players because at the start of the conference, they worked really hard, especially in the defense. So we have to be consistent on our defense. And it's very evident naman compared to the last season we had. So it's a different team in terms of defense,” Austria said.

“Last time, last conference, hindi kami nakakasama sa top five, top six on offense and defense. I think if you will take a look at the stats, medyo kasama kami sa top six lagi. And every department,” he added.

But now, the focus shifts to the playoffs.

“Yun nga, nasa top seed kami ngayon. Pero it doesn't matter kasi lahat ng team ngayon sobrang nag-improve talaga. And last conference, yun nga, hindi sanay yung San Miguel na wala sa playoffs. And lahat kami parang disappointed sa sarili namin, sa mga players,” Perez said.

“Ang ginawa namin ngayon is to focus sa top four and dahan-dahanin namin yung playoffs until finals sana.”

Perez spearheaded San Miguel against NorthPort with 24 points, five rebounds and an assist. Jericho Cruz and Don Trollano chipped in 17 markers apiece, while Mo Tautuaa had 14. June Mar Fajardo and Marcio Lassiter also contributed 10 points apiece.

Joshua Munzon powered NorthPort with 19 points, while Cade Flores chipped in 13 markers, 12 boards, two steals and two assists. Jerrick Balanza added 11 markers.