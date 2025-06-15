^

Padilla tops National Juniors Girls Chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 2:22pm
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Unheralded Heart Padilla capped her fairy tale run by ruling the National Juniors Girls Chess Championship ahead of the big guns at the GMall in Cebu over the weekend.

Padilla, a 19-year-old native of Iba, Zambales, scored 7.5 points in nine rounds, including a final-round victory over LJ Getubig of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental to rule the weeklong event and claim a slot to the Asian Juniors Championships set July 18-27 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

It was a stunning effort for Padilla, who finished ahead of pre-tournament favorites Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian, a former winner here, and Woman FIDE Master Ruelle Canino, the reigning national women’s titlist.

Sebastian wound up second with seven points while Canino ended up third with seven in this event organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Alekhin Nouri, for his part, reigned supreme in the open section to claim his second national juniors crown after winning it all four years ago.

The 19-year-old Nouri downed Oscar Joseph Cantela in the ninth round, finished tied for first with fellow FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo and Jerish John Velarde with 7.5 points apiece before emerging with the best tiebreak score over the latter two to snatch the gold.

Bacojo ended up second while Velarde finished third.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Al Basher Buto likewise pulled off a shocker after winning the Under-20 open blitz section by scoring eight points out of nine and finishing ahead of older, fancied rivals.

