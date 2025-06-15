^

Student-athlete golfers take center stage as ICTSI Intercollege Tour fires off

June 15, 2025 | 1:51pm
Student-athlete golfers take center stage as ICTSI Intercollege Tour fires off
MANILA, Philippines -- College golf takes center stage starting Monday, June 16, as top universities and colleges kick off the first leg of the ICTSI Intercollege Tour at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite – a competition poised to reshape the student-athlete golf scene in the country.

Armed with school spirit and sharpened swings, teams from De La Salle University, University of the Philippines, Mapua University and College of Saint Benilde lead the charge in this unique blend of competition and player development, marking a new era in collegiate golf.

“This isn’t just a tournament – it’s a stepping stone,” said Sean Granada, co-captain of the CSB squad. “It’s a chance to grow as athletes, represent our schools, and possibly open doors for scholarships or even a future in pro golf.”

The ICTSI Intercollege Tour, co-developed by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation, is more than just a scoreboard battle – it’s a campus-driven platform designed to develop young talent, celebrate school pride, and build pathways toward the pros. Open to school teams and individual entries, it encourages broad participation across leagues and regions.

The tournament format – three-to-play, two-to-count stroke play – adds tactical depth and personal accountability, with each swing carrying weight for both individual and team glory. To streamline play, a maximum triple bogey rule is in effect, ensuring pace of play across the field.

CSB will parade a deep lineup led by Granada, Andrei Lee, Andrew Henares, Agoo Songco and Jandre Tobias, with Timothy Yap, C’zed Sulaik, Vitto Neri, Jasper Lee and others ready to step up.

La Salle, gunning for the distinction of being the Tour’s inaugural champion, is fielding a powerhouse roster headlined by Perry Bucay, Nathan Lee, Byungchan Kim, Santino Laurel and Dave Ong, with support from the likes of Francis Tambunting and Luigi Dy.

UP is also all-in, drawing strength from a youthful but gritty group led by Joshua Buenaventura, Emilio Carpio and Miggy Roque, while Mapua will bank on Miguel Bautista and Edrian Mangabay to lead a charge designed to disrupt the favorites.

Also out to make an impact is University of the Cordilleras, represented by Louie Balay-odao and Czendeljay Guanso, aiming to prove that provincial schools can compete toe-to-toe with Manila’s best.

The women’s field also promises an equally thrilling showdown with CSB’s Natasha Bantug, Angeline Hernandez and Oliva Bermudo bracing for a fiery start.

La Salle’s campaign will be anchored by Stacey Chan, Julia Lua and Jill Ordoña, while UP counters with a full roster led by Katrizze Datoc, Anica Cari and Alyanna Yatco. Mapua’s Rane Cabling, Avelaid June Cawili, and Anel Cawili are also expected to make a strong push for early control.

Meanwhile, FEATI University’s Samuel King Sagaral will see action in the singles division, determined to make his mark as an individual standout.

