^

Sports

Eala edges French foe, advances in Nottingham Open qualifiers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 11:21am
Eala edges French foe, advances in Nottingham Open qualifiers
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves against Madison Keys of the United States during their match on day 6 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Rich Storry / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Just a day after bowing out of the Ilkley Open, Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is off to the next round of the Nottingham Open qualifiers after digging deep against France’s Varvara Gracheva, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Saturday (Manila time) in Great Britain.

In a grueling two-hour affair, Eala recovered from a second set setback to come up on top.

Eala punched in 49 receiving points compared to her opponent’s 29. However, Gracheva finished with 49 service points to Eala’s 41.

The Filipina is coming off a quarterfinal exit from the Ilkley Open Friday.

As the top seed in the tournament, she defeated Lizette Cabrera and Valentina Ryser before absorbing a defeat against defending Ilkley Open champion Rebecca Marino.

Eala thus barged into the second round of qualifiers against Romania’s Anca Todoni. They will battle it out for a chance to make the main draw Monday evening (Manila time).

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vietnam too much for Alas Pilipinas in AVC Nations Cup finals

Vietnam too much for Alas Pilipinas in AVC Nations Cup finals

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas knew that host Vietnam would be a tough nut to crack ahead of their AVC Nations Cup gold medal showdown S...
Sports
fbtw
Alas stymies Chinese Taipei comeback try, gains shot at gold vs Vietnam

Alas stymies Chinese Taipei comeback try, gains shot at gold vs Vietnam

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For the first time in the history of Philippine volleyball, the country will have a shot at achieving what it had never done...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas soars 10 spots in world women's volleyball rankings

Alas Pilipinas soars 10 spots in world women's volleyball rankings

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
 Up, up and away.
Sports
fbtw
Special feat on special day

Special feat on special day

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Alas Pilipinas belles would not let their Kazakhstan rivals beat them one more time especially on one of the most important...
Sports
fbtw
UE explains revamp of women's volleyball squad

UE explains revamp of women's volleyball squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The pulling out of a sponsor and a “long-standing policy” of end-season tryouts pushed the gutting of the University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beermen, Kings shoot for playoff perks

Beermen, Kings shoot for playoff perks

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With other quarterfinals-bound squads intently watching, the PBA Philippine Cup elimination round comes to an explosive conclusion...
Sports
fbtw
Batang PBA titles at stake

Batang PBA titles at stake

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
It’s San Miguel versus Rain or Shine and Converge against Blackwater in the double championship duels of the Batang...
Sports
fbtw
Battle of the ages

Battle of the ages

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
When you call a sports competition a “battle of the ages,” you usually refer to an encounter that pits two titans...
Sports
fbtw
Knights trounce Blazers to lead NCAA division in FilOil preseason tourney

Knights trounce Blazers to lead NCAA division in FilOil preseason tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Letran Knights rose to the top of the NCAA division of the 2025 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after blasting the Benilde...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana, Tropang 5G embrace more challenging path in quarterfinals

Oftana, Tropang 5G embrace more challenging path in quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite missing out on a coveted twice-to-beat advantage, the TNT Tropang 5G are not crying over spilled milk.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with