Eala edges French foe, advances in Nottingham Open qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- Just a day after bowing out of the Ilkley Open, Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is off to the next round of the Nottingham Open qualifiers after digging deep against France’s Varvara Gracheva, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Saturday (Manila time) in Great Britain.

In a grueling two-hour affair, Eala recovered from a second set setback to come up on top.

Eala punched in 49 receiving points compared to her opponent’s 29. However, Gracheva finished with 49 service points to Eala’s 41.

The Filipina is coming off a quarterfinal exit from the Ilkley Open Friday.

As the top seed in the tournament, she defeated Lizette Cabrera and Valentina Ryser before absorbing a defeat against defending Ilkley Open champion Rebecca Marino.

Eala thus barged into the second round of qualifiers against Romania’s Anca Todoni. They will battle it out for a chance to make the main draw Monday evening (Manila time).