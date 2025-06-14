Knights trounce Blazers to lead NCAA division in FilOil preseason tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Letran Knights rose to the top of the NCAA division of the 2025 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after blasting the Benilde Blazers, 68-58, Saturday in San Juan.

Letran dealt Benilde’s first loss through six games in the tourney, while also rising to 5-1.

Titing Manalili provided the spark for the Knights with 18 points and four assists in 23 minutes off the bench. Jimboy Estrada added 10 markers and eight boards.

Letran started the game hot, going up by 10 points, 14-4, after an Estrada layup.

Benilde, however, stormed back and led by five, 42-37, in the third quarter.

The Knights’ firepower though was too much as the team unleashed a 19-5 run to grab a 56-47 advantage.

The lead grew to as much as 12 points, 66-54, after a pair of free throws by Manalili.

Arthur Roque and Peter Rosilio chipped in 12 and eight points, respectively, for Letran.

NCAA Season 100 Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag had a near double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds for Benilde.

In the first game of the day, the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals did just enough to keep their distance from the Jose Rizal University Bombers, 75-71.

EAC led by as much as 21 points, 56-35, in the third quarter after a Jearolan Omandac triple.

A Quinal 3-pointer with less than three minutes remaining gave the Generals a 14-point lead, 75-61. This was their final points of the game, as JRU strung together points.

An and-one play by Penaverde with about 21 seconds left cut the deficit to just four, 71-75.

The Bombers forced a turnover on the other end, but they could not capitalize.

The squad outscored EAC 18-9 in the final quarter.

Wilmar Oftana paced the 4-1 Generals with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Omandac had 12 points.

Sanlea Penaverde scored 17 points for JRU, which dropped to 1-2.

The Arellano Chiefs won their first game of the preseason tournament, coming from behind and squeaking past the Perpetual Help Altas, 68-66.

Arellano trailed by seven points heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Altas 21-12 in the final frame, as Pat Sleat’s potential game-winning triple missed late.

T-Mc Ongotan powered the 1-2 Chiefs with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sebastian Valencia added 10 markers.

Sleat finished with 14 points for the 1-3 Perpetual while Josh Alcantara had 12.