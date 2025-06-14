UE explains revamp of women's volleyball squad

MANILA, Philippines — The pulling out of a sponsor and a “long-standing policy” of end-season tryouts pushed the gutting of the University of the East women’s volleyball team, the university announced.

Several reports recently revealed a massive revamp of the + Lady Warriors team, which left only a few players in the squad that finished winless in the recently concluded UAAP Season 87.

In a statement on Saturday, UE confirmed that there will be a new coaching staff, and that “several former players were not retained for Season 88”.

“The former sponsor of the UE Women’s Volleyball Team, who supported the team during UAAP Season 87, chose not to renew its sponsorship for Season 88. As part of the conclusion of this sponsorship, the coaching staff who were under the sponsor’s support also ended their tenure with the team,” the school said.

Because of this, the PE department “promptly took steps to secure new leadership for the team”.

“New coaches were appointed and approved by the President as consulted from UE sports committee to guide and develop the program for the upcoming season,” the university stressed.

“In deference to the new coaching staff — so they could implement their vision, training philosophy, and strategic plans — the department organized an open try-out to evaluate all potential players,” it added.

The tryout, which the university underscored was a “long-standing policy… in preparation for the next season,” was held to “restructure” the team.

“In line with this policy, despite the team’s underperformance in previous seasons, all incumbent players were given the same opportunity and due process to participate in the try-out alongside new aspirants. Their previous membership in the team did not automatically guarantee automatic retention, nor did past performance result in automatic exclusion,” UE said.

“Each participant was evaluated solely on their skills, potential, and compatibility with the system being implemented by the coaching staff and or new coaching staff,” it added.

“As a result of this rigorous and merit-based selection process, several former players were not retained for Season 88. While this may be disappointing for those affected, it is a natural outcome of a competitive and transparent selection process under new leadership.

Those who were not selected to be part of the team moving forward, then, lost their scholarships. Those who qualified will be given the scholarships, “because of limited athletic service grant slots specific for each team/event.”

“This grant is awarded to students with qualified academic status and regardless of year level whether they are graduating or not, as long as they are eligible in their UAAP playing years (5 playing years extended on following semester if student-athlete will graduate the following semester, provided he/she completed the 5 playing years.),” UE said.

“It is not an entitlement tied to tenure or past participation, but rather to active involvement and contribution to the University’s academic and athletic community. However, we remain fully committed to supporting our student-athletes who are truly performing.”

The university also thanked former sponsor Strong Group Athletics for the support back in Seasons 86 and 87, as well as the members of the team who represented the university “with dedication and effort throughout those seasons.”

“Looking ahead, UE remains firmly committed to supporting its student-athletes and to building a competitive, values-driven sports program. Our ultimate goal is to empower our athletes to grow not only in their sport but also as student leaders, and to bring pride and honor to the University through excellence in the UAAP.”

In Season 86, UE had a promising performance, finishing sixth in the eight-team UAAP field with a 3-11 record.

About a month before Season 87, though, some of the team’s young stars led by Casiey Dongallo transferred to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Aside from Dongallo, former UE coach Obet Vital also transferred to Diliman.

Last season, both men’s and women’s teams of UE finished with 0-14 records.

For now, the team’s composition for next season is still yet to be announced.