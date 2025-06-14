^

Guce blitzes way into Epson Tour contention with 67; Pagdanganan falters in LPGA

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 4:28pm
Guce blitzes way into Epson Tour contention with 67; Pagdanganan falters in LPGA
Clariss Guce of the Philippines plays her shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 04, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.
Alika Jenner / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce launched her bid for a third Epson Tour title with a stellar, bogey-free five-under 67, fueled by a backside eagle and a steady putting game, to sit just one shot off the lead at the start of the Great Lakes Championship in Harbor Springs, Michigan on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Guce, flashing precision iron play and composed putting, overcame an erratic day off the tee by hitting 16 greens in regulation and needing only 29 putts at the par-72 Heather course at The Highlands. Despite missing seven fairways off a 266-yard driving norm, she produced birdies on Nos. 11, 17 and 9, with her round highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 15th.

The US-based Filipina seized solo second, just behind Laney Frye, who shrugged off a bogey start on No. 1 with five birdies in the next eight holes. Frye added two more birdies on Nos. 13 and 18 to cap a 66 and claim the early lead in the $250,000, 54-hole tournament.

Gina Kim and Valery Plata trailed at 68s, while four others, including amateur Yana Wilson, turned in 69s to crowd the leaderboard heading into Saturday's second round.

Another Filipina, Tomi Arejola, made the most of her early tee time and favorable conditions to card a 71 on a two-birdie, one-bogey effort, grabbing a share of 14th, five shots back.

However, compatriots Samantha Bruce and Pauline del Rosario struggled mightily and are in danger of missing the cut, currently pegged at two-over.

Bruce birdied No. 11 but faltered with a double bogey on No. 17 and a bogey on the next. A birdie-less frontside with three bogeys left her with a 77, tied for 110th, while Del Rosario, backed by ICTSI, fared worse, limping home with a 79 after a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth and slumped to 130th in the 144-player field.

Over at the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, also in Michigan, Bianca Pagdanganan failed to make the weekend after struggling with a second-round 76 for a 147 total, six strokes below the cut line.

After a promising start that saw her go four-under through 10 holes on Thursday, Pagdanganan collapsed late with a back-nine 38 and signed for a 71. She couldn’t recover the next day, opening her round with a double bogey-bogey and going out in 41.

A lone birdie on No. 14 helped her come home in 35, but it wasn’t enough to extend her campaign.

Pagdanganan, also supported by ICTSI, hit nine fairways and 11 greens while taking 32 putts in her 41-35 round. It marked another missed cut for the 27-year-old power-hitter, following a similar early exit at the ShopRite LPGA after a T-26 finish at the Mexico Open. She had also missed four straight cuts prior to that performance.

Meanwhile, a tight race has developed at the top of the $3-million Meijer LPGA Classic. Four players share the lead at eight-under 136 – Hye Jin Choi and Carlota Ciganda, who fired 67s, and Celine Boutier and Karis Davidson, with 68 and 70, respectively.

Close behind is a six-player pack at 137, led by major champions Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee, who shot 69 and 70, respectively. Others in the group include Nanna Koerstz-Madsen (68), Bronte Law (69), Amanda Doherty (69) and Sofia Garcia (71).

Another cluster of six golfers sit at 138, just two strokes off the pace, ensuring a thrilling weekend showdown. This group features Stephanie Kyriacou (68), Madelene Sagstrom (69), Somi Lee (69), Cassie Porter (70), Gabriella Ruffels (71) and Grace Kim (73).

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF
