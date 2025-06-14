Mora, Bouffaut shine in IRONKIDS Subic
SUBIC, Philippines – David Mora and Alaina Bouffaut delivered standout performances to headline a day of grit, growth and glory at the RLC Residences IRONKIDS on Saturday here, emerging as champions in the centerpiece 13-15 age group and marking strong first strides in their budding multisport journeys.
Mora imposed his dominance early, clocking the fastest swim time of 03:17 in the 250m swim, then kept his momentum despite briefly trailing Johan Marcelo in the 6km bike leg (10:34). He surged back in the run with a blistering 07:00 split to clinch the crown with a total time of 22:32.
Marcelo, who swam in 03:22 and took the lead in the bike with a 10:28 effort, couldn't hold off Mora’s closing run and settled for second in 23:32. Ralf Prima took third with splits of 03:30-11:11-07:15 for a 23:49 finish in the event presented by RLC Residences and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.
On the girls’ side, Bouffaut overcame a slow start in the swim (04:39) by unleashing a strong 11:28 ride and holding on with an 08:44 run to narrowly edge out Kaia Gica, 26:51 to 27:45. Gica opened fast (04:33 swim) but faltered on the bike (12:38) and couldn’t close the gap despite an 08:32 run. Dominique Aragones rounded out the podium in 29:01.
In the boys’ 11-12 division, Phil Alexander Cayetano put on a well-balanced effort, timing 03:01 in swim, 08:04 in bike, and 06:16 in run to claim the title in 19:11 in the event which served as a prelude to the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay firing off Sunday.
Chris Lacuna (20:12) placed second, while Kai Takei, despite a leading 02:57 swim, slipped to third in 20:37.
Elise Salas turned in the day’s most dramatic comeback in the girls’ 11-12 group. After trailing in the swim (04:13) and biking (09:00), she unleashed a powerful 06:45 run to seize the win in 22:16. Julia Selene Calustre (22:47) and Alandria Venice Delantar (22:49), who led early, settled for second and third, respectively.
In the 9-10 age group contested over a 150m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run, Jon David Julian and Oliver Kurt Alingarog shared top honors after finishing with identical total times of 19:33.
Julian surged ahead early with the fastest swim split of 02:21 but lost some steam in the bike and run legs, posting 08:47 and 06:24, respectively. Alingarog, meanwhile, bounced back from a slower swim (02:45) with strong performances in the bike (08:32) and run (06:16) to pull even with Julian and share the top spot in a dramatic finish.
Hans Golocan claimed runner-up honors in 20:52.
Athena Masadao ruled the girls’ 9-10 bracket in 21:56, dominating the swim (03:17) and closing with a swift 06:54 run. Pia Gito (23:05) and Liah Bouffaut (24:15) completed the podium.
In the youngest 6-8 division, Johan Santos claimed the boys’ crown with a 14:23 total (02:02-04:50-05:19), edging Carl Boneo (14:51) and Alexander Roxas (15:10).
Ami Takei ruled the girls’ side in 17:27, fending off a challenge from Severine Aragones (17:52), with Stacey Escale taking third in 18:40.
