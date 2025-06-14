Alas Pilipinas soars 10 spots in world women's volleyball rankings

MANILA, Philippines — Up, up and away.

In a matter of a week, Alas Pilipinas has soared to the AVC Nations Cup finals in Hanoi, Vietnam and the FIVB world rankings after leapfrogging by 10 rungs from No. 56 to No. 46.

It came to the fore after the Filipinas outlasted a higher-ranked Chinese Taipei side, 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 15-25, 15-12, Friday at the packed Dong Anh Arena that set the former up against their bitter rivals — the Vietnamese — in a historic gold medal showdown.

The sensational ascendancy was boosted by the Nationals’ victories over Mongolia, New Zealand, Indonesia, India and World No. 32 Kazakhstan in Pool B action days before.

Alas could have moved up higher had it not blown a heartbreaking five-set defeat to the Iranians also in Pool B.

“The program is working,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation chief Tatz Suzara, who flew to the Vietnamese capital Friday and witnessed history unfold.

“The past three years was all upward for our national program in all disciplines — volley and beach — thanks to the support of our stakeholders,” added the concurrent FIVB executive vice president.

When the PNVF took over as the country’s governing body in the sports four years ago, the women’s squad made a giant leap from No. 156 in the 222-nation FIVB to No. 66 in 2023 and last year — a whopping 90-spot ascension.

The Filipinas eventually zoomed to No. 58 after a breakthrough bronze in last year’s edition at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

And if the stars align, Alas could even jump higher if it could beat the host nation, the defending champion and perennial Southeast Asian Games silver winner, in their title duel Friday night.

“Last year, our best brought us to the bronze, and this time, it's going to bring us to higher heights,” said Alas captain and ace setter Jia de Guzman. “So we're just going to bring our best again — and no matter what, this is for the country.”