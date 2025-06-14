^

Paper Rex sweeps US top seed to open Valorant Masters playoffs

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 12:18pm
Paper Rex and G2 Esports fist bump onstage in the Valorant Masters Toronto playoffs on June 13 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada.
Stefan Wisnoski / Riot Games

MANILA, Philippines — Paper Rex made a statement in the Valorant Masters Toronto with a 2-0 sweep over the reigning VCT Americas champion G2 Esports, 2-0, to open the playoffs round.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of their fellow Pacific team Gen.G Esports, Paper Rex managed to stay alive in the tournament by outlasting Team Liquid in a thrilling 2-1 series, which saw two of the maps heading to overtime.

Drawn against the region's reigning champion as well as the runner-up in Masters Bangkok, Filipino Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza rallied his team from a 5-7 deficit at the half to take their map pick of Split. They secured a crucial 1v3 clutch play that continued the momentum for Paper Rex to take the map, 13-10. Mendoza ended the map with MVP stats: a 21-4-7  KDA and a average combat score of 249.

G2's map pick of Lotus saw a back-and-forth match with both teams tied at the half. The back and forth continued to the next half, but with Paper Rex opening their attacking side with three consecutive rounds, the lead was enough to secure the series at 13-11.

Speaking to the media after their loss, G2's in-game-leader, Jacob "valyn" Batio, noted how Mendoza has fitted well with Paper Rex and that he had a great game against them.

"He had his X-factor moments. He had a lot of big rounds. He had a lot of key kills, especially on me. Even 'jawgemo' (Alexander Mor) was like could someone get this PatMen guy down, I'm not doing it. He had a game today. PatMen really stepped up today. He looks like he's fitting well with the squad,” said Batio.

Paper Rex will next face the US’ second seed Sentinels early June 17 (12 a.m. Manila time), with Filipinos seeing Mendoza up against Filipino-American player Zachary "zekken" Patrone.

