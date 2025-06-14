PPS-NTC launches landmark tennis coaching program

MANILA, Philippines — In its continuing mission to elevate Philippine tennis on all fronts, the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships (PPS-NTC) is going beyond supporting local players and youth development — it is now turning the spotlight on coaches through hosting of internationally certified coaching programs.

The country will welcome two globally acclaimed coaching courses under the International Multiple Certification Tennis Coaches Program. These events aim to strengthen the knowledge and competencies of Filipino coaches, ensuring they meet international standards in player development across all levels.

The initiative, spearheaded by coach Patricia Concon-Puzon of the Macs Crankit Foundation, will unfold in two parts at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City, the same venue that recently hosted the two-week Fortheo National Juniors tournament.

The first segment will run from June 24-26 and will feature a multi-dimensional approach to coaching. Topics will include the Modern Tennis Methodology (MTM) and Level 2 certification under the International Coaches Association (ICA). The seminar will be conducted by leading figures in the global tennis community, including Philippe Matta, director of Coach Education at the ATP, Alessio Fiorucci, ATP Mental coach, and Panos Platritis, International Nutrition coach.

These experts will share insights on modern coaching systems, player mental conditioning, and nutrition — key pillars in today’s high-performance tennis environment.

Registration closes on June 16. For details, contact PPS-NTC Sports Program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-404-6464.

“This is a landmark event in Philippine tennis,” said PPS-NTC founder Bobby Castro. “We’re inviting coaches, players, and tennis professionals to seize this opportunity. With the backing of the Philippine Sports Commission, this initiative underscores our commitment to leveling up local coaching standards to match global benchmarks.”

From June 27-29, focus will shift to the ATP C-Level Course under the Global Professional Tennis Coach Association (GPTCA). This intensive fast-track certification is tailored for coaches working with junior players competing at the ITF and national levels. It provides in-depth training in technical, tactical, physical and psychological components essential for competitive development.

The second course will feature top-tier speakers such as Fernando Segal, ATP coach and development expert, Alberto Castellani, GPTCA president and ATP mentor, Lucile Bosche, high-performance coach, and Matta and Fiorucci.

“The GPTCA Level C Course is ideal for coaches involved with performance-level juniors. It’s a highly technical program that delves into the physical and mental demands of competitive tennis, and it is not intended for recreational coaching,” said Matta.