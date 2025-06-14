Thunder roar back to tie NBA Finals series vs Pacers 2-2

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 13: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 13, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

MANILA, Philippines -- All knotted up.

The Oklahoma City Thunder stormed from 10 points down in the second half and outlasted the Indiana Pacers, 111-104, to tie the NBA Finals at 2-2 Saturday (Manila time) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did Most Valuable Player things, heating up at crunch time to complete the comeback.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points, with 15 coming in the fourth period, to go with three rebounds and three steals. Jalen Williams added 27 markers, seven boards and three dimes.

Pascal Siakam powered the Pacers with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists to go with five steals.

Oklahoma City trailed by as much as seven points in the fourth quarter, but slowly nipped the deficit away.

Consecutive points by Gilgeous-Alexander, then, pushed the Thunder ahead, 104-102, with 2:22 remaining.

This gave Oklahoma City the momentum, as they made huge free throws down the stretch, while Bennedict Mathurin also missed huge freebies down the stretch.

The series now shifts to Oklahoma City for the all-important Game 5. The crucial game will be on Tuesday (Manila time).