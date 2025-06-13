Hotshots turn back Tropang 5G to gain twice-to-beat edge

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots secured the second twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after keeping the TNT Tropang 5G at bay, 88-83, Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Magnolia finished the All-Filipino conference with an 8-3 win-loss record, while the Grand Slam-seeking TNT dropped to 6-5.

Zavier Lucero spearheaded the Hotshots with 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block on a 9-of-14 clip from the field. William Navarro chipped in 13 markers and four boards.

Magnolia led by 13 points, 81-68, which is their biggest lead of the contest, with 7:23 remaining after a layup by Aris Dionisio.

But TNT crept closer and closer in the next minutes, slicing the deficit to a single-possession, 79-83, with about 30 seconds left after a pair of free throws by Kim Aurin.

But in the next possession, Mark Barroca was fouled with six seconds left in the shot clock. He missed the first and made the second, giving Magnolia an 84-79 lead.

On the other end, Jordan Heading missed a 4-point shot, leading to a pair of free throws by Lucero that pulled the Hotshots to an insurmountable seven-point advantage, 86-79, with about 14 ticks to go.

A 4-pointer by RR Pogoy kept TNT within striking distance, but Lucero’s free throws with about two seconds left iced the game.

“From the preparation, I want them to feel the playoff atmosphere. And yeah, I trust my players. Whenever we box against the wall or do or die games, I trust the guys. They will perform at their very best. And credit to them all. They really prepared well. Credit to all the players,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said.

“Sila naman yan e. Sila ang nag-execute, sila dumepensa, sila nag-usap. Kami, guidance lang naman kami, preparation lang. But all of them, it boils down to the players. And credit to them because they work hard,” he added.

Victolero acknowledged that his players “relaxed” down the stretch but still lauded them for playing their “very best”.

“It’s a learning experience again, because down the stretch, we relaxed a little bit kasi akala namin panalo pa. Then nagkaroon pa sila ng chance. But, credit to the players pa rin because up to the last minute of the game, last second of the game, we played our very best.”

Mark Barroca had 11 for Magnolia. 47-year-old Rafi Reavis also saw huge minutes down the stretch, making big plays — including three consecutive offensive rebounds within the final two minutes — as he finished with four points and six rebounds in 12 minutes of play.

Pogoy sparked TNT with 18 markers, while Calvin Oftana had 15. Poy Erram and Heading chipped in 12 apiece.