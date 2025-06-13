^

Fuel Masters end Philippine Cup campaign on high note

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 8:26pm
Phoenix's Jason Perkins (3) exploded for 39 points against the Blackwater Bossing in their PBA Philippine Cup curtain-closer.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a roller-coaster PBA Philippine Cup, the Phoenix Fuel Masters are sticking to the positives as they head to the offseason on a high note.

Phoenix on Friday defeated the Blackwater Bossing, 124-109, during their respective All-Filipino curtain closers at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Fuel Masters relied on the offensive outbursts of Jason Perkins and Kenneth Tuffin, who both scored career-highs.

Perkins finished with 39 points, while Tuffin had a massive double-double of 29 markers and 14 boards.

After the game, Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin said that the young team had “a lot of learnings”, which they will surely bring moving forward.

“Like what you said, not only this conference, but the entire season. A lot of learnings for a young group of guys. But, you know, I'm like growing up with these young men. So you have to fast-track that. We have one year in our belt,” he said.

“We're growing all together. We're growing together. So we're looking forward in the next season. So the way we played the last two games, it's how we should be playing in Season 50,” he added.

Phoenix its their season with back-to-back wins to bow out with a 4-7 win-loss record. This season, the squad won eight games through the three conferences.

“Well, to summarize things, it is, of course, very frustrating and very disappointing because we all wanted to go to the playoffs. We all wanted to go to the level that we're all talking about. But sometimes things happen for a reason,” Jarin said.

“So, I'll just give you one of my favorite quotes to answer you so that will keep you thinking: ‘When things look like they're falling apart, they might actually be falling into place.’ You think of it.”

Against Blackwater, Perkins and Tuffin flexed their muscles both inside and outside. The former shot 14-of-20 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from deep, while the latter had a very efficient 9-of-11 clip.

Tyler Tio and Kai Ballungay chipped in 14 points apiece for Phoenix.

“Kind of spoke about it the whole week, just trying to build good habits, I think, moving forward into the next season,” he said.

“I think we had great assist numbers today as well. So, you know, credit to the boys for finding me early. And I wanted to set the tone defensively. So, yeah, I think I was able to do that today. And just the effort stuff, wanted to take charge there. And, yeah, happy that we got the win. It was awesome.”

Richard Escoto powered Blackwater with 20 points. RK Ilagan added 18 markers, for the Bossing, who ended the conference with a 2-9 record.

