Eala out of contention in Ilkley Open

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala bowed out of the 2025 Ilkley Open quarterfinals after running out of steam against defending champion Rebecca Marino in a hard-fought three-setter, 6-1, 0-6, 6(4)-7 Friday evening (Manila time).

The 20-year-old Eala, the tournament’s top seed, could not carry her hot start over and crumbled late against Marino.

After a breezy win in the first set, 6-1, Eala laid an egg in the second set as Marino controlled the pace.

But the Filipina recovered in the third set, going up 4-3. But Marina won the next two games, 5-4.

With the Canadian serving, she went up 40-0 and moved to within a point from winning the match.

Eala, though, did go down swinging, tying things up at 5-all and again at 6-all to force the tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, the Asian Games double bronze medalist went up 2-1 but eventually ran out of gas.

Marino dominated in the service game, smashing nine aces compared to Eala’s one. She also won 43 service points to her opponent’s 38.

Before bowing out, Eala defeated Lizette Cabrera and Valentina Ryser in the previous rounds.

Marino will now head to the semifinals of the tournament. She will face either Amarni Banks or Celine Naef, who are still battling it out as of posting time.