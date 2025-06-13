^

Sports

Eala out of contention in Ilkley Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 8:18pm
Eala out of contention in Ilkley Open
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala bowed out of the 2025 Ilkley Open quarterfinals after running out of steam against defending champion Rebecca Marino in a hard-fought three-setter, 6-1, 0-6, 6(4)-7 Friday evening (Manila time).

The 20-year-old Eala, the tournament’s top seed, could not carry her hot start over and crumbled late against Marino.

After a breezy win in the first set, 6-1, Eala laid an egg in the second set as Marino controlled the pace.

But the Filipina recovered in the third set, going up 4-3. But Marina won the next two games, 5-4.

With the Canadian serving, she went up 40-0 and moved to within a point from winning the match.

Eala, though, did go down swinging, tying things up at 5-all and again at 6-all to force the tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, the Asian Games double bronze medalist went up 2-1 but eventually ran out of gas.

Marino dominated in the service game, smashing nine aces compared to Eala’s one. She also won 43 service points to her opponent’s 38.

Before bowing out, Eala defeated Lizette Cabrera and Valentina Ryser in the previous rounds.

Marino will now head to the semifinals of the tournament. She will face either Amarni Banks or Celine Naef, who are still battling it out as of posting time.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Humility is Manny&rsquo;s trademark

Humility is Manny’s trademark

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
For all the greatness that surrounds Manny Pacquiao, he remains humble and grateful to God for the blessing of life.
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian Stags acquire ex-Adamson guard Mark Esperanza

San Sebastian Stags acquire ex-Adamson guard Mark Esperanza

7 hours ago
Promising guard Mark Esperanza has committed to bring his act to Recto-based San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Staglets...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Spaun emerges amid chaos in US Open Day 1

Fil-Am Spaun emerges amid chaos in US Open Day 1

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Filipino-American J.J. Spaun delivered a sizzling start and an unshakable finish to seize the early lead in the US Open with...
Sports
fbtw
Arca tops Quang Ninh IM1 chess tilt in Vietnam

Arca tops Quang Ninh IM1 chess tilt in Vietnam

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Filipino FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca drew with top seed International Master Farid Firman Syah in the ninth and...
Sports
fbtw
A shining silver for Hidilyn

A shining silver for Hidilyn

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the country’s first gold medal winner in the Olympics, started her quest for an Olympic return...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan fades after hot start, slips to 60th in Meijer LPGA Classic

Pagdanganan fades after hot start, slips to 60th in Meijer LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t sustain her momentum, ending with a one-under 71 to fall...
Sports
fbtw
IRONKIDS to feature future of Philippine triathlon

IRONKIDS to feature future of Philippine triathlon

9 hours ago
The stage is set for the country’s most exciting youth endurance race as over 150 promising young triathletes head to...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena unable to clear mark in Oslo Bislett Games

Obiena unable to clear mark in Oslo Bislett Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
It was not EJ Obiena’s day.
Sports
fbtw
Club World Cup marks 'new era' for football, says FIFA chief

Club World Cup marks 'new era' for football, says FIFA chief

12 hours ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the Club World Cup, which kicks off on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), marks a historic...
Sports
fbtw
Spaun seizes US Open lead as Scheffler, McIlroy struggle

Spaun seizes US Open lead as Scheffler, McIlroy struggle

13 hours ago
J.J. Spaun matched the best first round in a US Open at Oakmont to grab a one-stroke lead after 18 holes, while Scottie Scheffler...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with