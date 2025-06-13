^

Briones stars as Maroons repel Tamaraws in FilOil preseason cagefest

Ralph Edwin Villanueva
June 13, 2025
Briones stars as Maroons repel Tamaraws in FilOil preseason cagefest
UP's Chicco Briones
MANILA, Philippines — Now one of the veterans of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, winger Chicco Briones is expected to produce more in his coming third playing year.

Briones came up huge for UP in their FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup victory over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Thursday. 

With main guns Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea sidelined, the 6-foot-6 guard shone bright and scored 21 points and hauled down three rebounds in 30 minutes of play to tow UP past FEU, 75-65. 

The Fighting Maroons thus snapped their two-game losing streak in the preseason tourney and deal the Tamaraws their first loss. 

After the game, UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon lauded Briones for being ready. 

“Well, number one, si Chico, he's really hardworking. You talk about a guy na puts in the work before and after practice. That's always been a part of his game, and just taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him,” Luanzon said.

“Obviously, we're missing a couple of players. Si coach Gold [Monteverde] lagi namang sinasabi, importante, ready ang lahat. Especially sa mga sitwasyon ng ganito. We all know that in this sport, being a contact game, it's almost inevitable. Injuries are almost inevitable,” he added. 

“So, it's very important for them to have not only a ready mindset, but a positive one.”

In his second UAAP season, Briones was still seldom used, averaging just 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 12 contests.

He also scored in single digit through UP’s four previous games in the preseason tourney, including a scoreless outing against University of Santo Tomas. 

But Thursday’s offensive explosion showed Briones’ capability in providing the spark as the winger made 9-of-13 field goal attempts. 

“So, si Chicco, being in his third season, I think I can speak for him. He's been there, done that. Being in a situation wherein hindi siya nagagamit. And then, in a situation in gagamitin siya ng mahaba or a little bit in between,” the deputy coach said. 

“But right now, having experienced all of that, we expect a lot from him this upcoming season.” 

Briones, for his part, said he was “just being ready”. 

“It doesn't hurt to be ready during games. I just want to thank my teammates for executing right, for passing me the ball because I wouldn't be able to do it if they weren't looking for me. And the coaches making the plays. It was all of them,” he said. 

“I was just doing my job, being a catch-and-shoot guy. I'm always there when the team needs me. Like today, Gerry's not here because of an injury. And then Harold after the last game. So, just being ready all the time, basically,” he added. 

But now, Briones is eager to seize the opportunity in front of him. 

“I mean, it's good pressure. Life gives you pressure. This is the pressure that life is giving me. And I'm just taking it bit by bit, step by step. I'm just enjoying what I have right now. And of course, the opportunity comes only once. And I just have to grab it.” 

In other games on Wednesday, Emilio Aguinaldo College defeated the NCAA champions Mapua Cardinals, 71-64; the Benilde Blazers blasted San Sebastian, 81-52; and the Letran Knights drubbed Perpetual, 80-65.

