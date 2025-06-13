^

Sports

Filipino spikers proud of progress after Alas Invitationals sweep

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 2:35pm
Filipino spikers proud of progress after Alas Invitationals sweep
Members of the Philippine men’s volleyball team celebrate after beating Thailand, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12, to completed a sweep of the three-day meet at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Thursday, June 12.
PNVF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men’s volleyball team went into the Alas Invitationals using one guiding principle — gain progress, not perfection.

“We’re so proud of what we’ve done,” said Alas star Marck Espejo, who powered the Filipinos to an Independence Day 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12 win over the Thai national team that completed a sweep of the three-day meet at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Thursday.

“But while this will not necessarily mean we’ll be playing like this in our next games, what’s important is the progress,” he added.

Truly, the Nationals have shown significant stride after posting incredibly impressive triumphs over Jakarta Bhayangkara and the Hyundai Capital Skywalkers from South Korea.

And all of this is painting a potentially bright future for the Angiolino Frigoni-mentored team preparing for more tough international events ahead, including the FIVB World Championship the country is hosting this September as well as the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand late this year.

“Beating Thailand boosted our confidence,” said Espejo.

The win over the Thais stirred glorious memories of the Filipinos’ historic semifinal victory over the former in 2019 SEA Games at the PhilSports Arena that helped secure the country the silver medal.

Frigoni, however, was quick to temper expectations for the team and stressed it’s still a long way to go.

“I don't know if we have enough time,” said the 71-year-old coach said when asked about the Philippine team’s preparations for the worlds set September 12-28 at the Big Dome and Mall of Asia Arena. 

“We will do our best to be good there.”

Alas is now hoping to ride on this newfound momentum as it flies to Manama, Bahrain for the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup.

ALAS INVITATIONALS

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena unable to clear mark in Oslo Bislett Games

Obiena unable to clear mark in Oslo Bislett Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
It was not EJ Obiena’s day.
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz returns, bags silver in National Weightlifting Championships

Hidilyn Diaz returns, bags silver in National Weightlifting Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Olympic gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has officially made her return to competition by seeing action in the just-concluded...
Sports
fbtw
A shining silver for Hidilyn

A shining silver for Hidilyn

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the country’s first gold medal winner in the Olympics, started her quest for an Olympic return...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Mobile Legends players' strength, perseverance featured in Esports World Cup docuseries

Filipino Mobile Legends players' strength, perseverance featured in Esports World Cup docuseries

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Ahead of the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) next month, a weekly, five-part documentary series titled “Esports World...
Sports
fbtw
'Suck it up&rsquo;: Gilgeous-Alexander brushes off fatigue in NBA Finals

'Suck it up’: Gilgeous-Alexander brushes off fatigue in NBA Finals

8 hours ago
Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said there’s no room for fatigue with the Thunder down 2-1 to the Indiana...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

May 3, 2025 - 10:40pm
Record-breaking heat, extreme weather events, air pollution and the spread of infectious disease: climate change poses an...
Sports
fbtw
From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

June 8, 2024 - 7:00am
When it comes to building a career, following one's passion often isn't the obvious choice.
Sports
fbtw
UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

May 8, 2024 - 9:14pm
The University of the Philippines Mindanao has announced upgrades to its academic programs and admissions policies.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

November 21, 2023 - 10:23am
San Beda University College of Law proudly marks its 75th anniversary, inviting all Bedan lawyers to join the celebration...
Sports
fbtw
UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

November 13, 2023 - 12:29pm
The Varsitarian, the 95-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is inviting all college-...
Sports
fbtw
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with