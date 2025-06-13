San Sebastian Stags acquire ex-Adamson guard Mark Esperanza

MANILA, Philippines — Promising guard Mark Esperanza has committed to bring his act to Recto-based San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Staglets for the coming NCAA season.

Getting the 5-foot-11 crafty playmaker from Adamson was not a small victory for the SSC-R management.

It was a huge one since the 18-year-old Esperanza was a former Finals Most Valuable Player in the UAAP Juniors and one of the prolific scorers of the Gilas Boys.

“He’s a big addition for the Staglets, and hopefully for the Stags,” said team patron Jackson Chua on Thursday at the family’s Red Dynasty restaurant in Manila.

“We’re very happy he considered SSC as his second home.”

SSC also beat out well-funded schools from the UAAP for the opportunity to have a smart and creative guard in their roster.

“Gusto lang naman ng bata na maglaro at makamtan ang pangarap niya sa buhay, so we will give all the opportunities for him to attain his goal,” added Chua, who is being helped out by former PBL team manager Bernard Yang in his effort to rebuild both the Stags and Staglets.

Esperanza, who once suited up for UP Integrated School and Arellano High School before transferring to the San Marcelino-based school, normed 16.64 points, 5.79 assists, 4.93 rebounds, and 1.57 steals in Season 87, numbers that helped the Baby Falcons reach the semis once again.

With Esperanza’s arrival, Chua and Yang are confidence the Staglets can improve on their 3-6 win-loss record in Season 100.

Esperanza is being groomed to be a key part of the Stags in Season 102.