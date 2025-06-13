^

IRONMAN 70.3 Subic triathlon to include modified bike, run courses

Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 12:46pm
IRONMAN 70.3 Subic triathlon to include modified bike, run courses

MANILA, Philippines — With a “new” race course designed to stir up the chase for top honors, the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay in Olongapo this Sunday, June 15, promises a fast, furious and thrilling battle of physical stamina and mental fortitude.

Race director Julian Valencia confirmed the changes, saying: “We have slightly modified the bike course and introduced a new run route to keep things fresh and exciting.”

The revamped course still features the signature 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run, but now with new twists and challenges to test even the most seasoned triathletes.

Subic Bay, long revered as an ideal venue for triathlon events, offers wide-open roads, scenic views and enthusiastic crowd support. But the modifications are set to raise the bar even higher.

The new bike route introduces a more technical layout, with sharper turns, rolling elevations, and extended flat stretches that will demand both tactical precision and sustained power output. Meanwhile, the updated run course winds through more exposed and potentially wind-swept paths, increasing the mental and physical strain in the final leg of the race.

The organizing Sunrise Events Inc. has ensured a seamless and safe race experience, marshaling all necessary resources to support athletes throughout. Enhanced safety protocols include additional medical personnel, improved course signage, hydration stations and continuous on-course monitoring.

“The team has worked tirelessly to make this event both memorable and safe. We’ve implemented enhanced safety protocols, including increased medical support, clearer course markings, and continuous monitoring throughout the race to ensure the well-being of all participants,” said Valencia.

The IRONMAN 70.3 will also feature heated contests across age-group categories from 18-24 all the way to 75-and-above, with the fight for overall titles expected to go down to the wire. The updated course could serve as a game-changer, favoring strategic racers who can pace themselves well over the new terrain.

In the spotlight in the men’s Open division are elite contenders such as Luigi Rodriguez, Miguel Lim, Marc Intia, Martin Lim, Miguel Ubaldo, Ryan Aquino, Logan Mallari, Gary Maningo, Joel Sombrito and Joseph Choi. On the women’s side, Reyea Briones and Jan Chiong headline the title chase, both eyeing a breakthrough victory.

Relay divisions — featuring all-male, all-female and mixed teams — also add a layer of excitement to the day, as do the major sponsors supporting the event: Century Tuna, Subic Bay, NLEX, MPTC, SCTEX, Amlan, Ion Advanced Electrolyte Drink, 2GO, Salt+Fin, Santé, SECC, Teresa Marble, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Hoka, Roka, Breitling, AG1, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Rouvy, TriDot, Wahoo and Zoot Sports.

The Badge Blitz returns for its second stage in the 2025 season, following the Puerto Princesa 70.3 in Palawan. This initiative rewards IRONMAN-affiliated TriClubs that race together and make a strong showing at the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay. The more athletes a club has at the starting line, the more exclusive IRONMAN badges it stands to earn. The Subic Bay event offers a cash prize of P10,000, while the season finale will award a grand prize of P50,000.

Adding to the weekend festivities is the IRONMAN “Warehouse Wipeout” sale, which runs from June 12 to 15 at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center — an irresistible stop for triathlon enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike.

For details visit: www.ironman.com/im703-subic-bay-philippines or www.sunrisesprint.com or follow on social media: #centurytunaironman703subicbay #ironman703subicbay #sunrisesprint

