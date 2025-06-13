^

Sports

Obiena unable to clear mark in Oslo Bislett Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 10:17am
Obiena unable to clear mark in Oslo Bislett Games
EJ Obiena

MANILA, Philippines -- It was not EJ Obiena’s day.

Obiena had a frustrating performance in the Oslo Bislett Games, as he failed to clear a mark early Friday morning (Manila time) in Norway.

The Filipino Olympian skipped 5.40 meters and tried three times to fly over 5.62 meters. However, he could not get over the distance, and he finished with an NM (no mark).

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen and Belgium’s Ben Broeders both also failed to get across 5.62 meters, but they flew over 5.40 meters in their attempts.

This is a disappointing end to the tournament for Obiena, who finished with the bronze medal in last year’s edition of the Oslo games.

“For everyone confused on the result. I no heighted… This is sports sometimes,” Obiena posted on his social media following the result. 

Last year, he recorded 5.72 meters to finish third.

A few days ago, Obiena had a fifth-place performance at the FBK Games in the Netherlands, clearing 5.66 meters but faltering at the 5.74 mark.

As expected, Armand Duplantis reigned supreme once again in Oslo after clearing 6.15 meters. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis finished second with 5.82 meters, and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall brought home the bronze medal with 5.72 meters.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
