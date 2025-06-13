Filipino Mobile Legends players' strength, perseverance featured in Esports World Cup docuseries

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) next month, a weekly, five-part documentary series titled “Esports World Cup: Level Up” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The second episode, premiering Friday, June 13, highlights the backstory of Team Liquid Philippines' Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya as he competed last year despite personal woes — his father having suffered a massive stroke months before he flew to Riyadh for the inaugural EWC.

“Nung nakapasok kami, napili akong makunan ng backstory. After ng EWC, pumunta sila rito sa Pilipinas at nagshoot sa bahay namin para ipakita yung buhay ko sa loob at labas ng MLBB. Pinakita rin kung paano ako sinu-supportahan ng parents,” Vinuya said in an interview with the media ahead of the episode's premiere.

It was actually Mitch Liwanag, Team Liquid Philippines' country manager and head of esports who chose Vinuya to be the subject of the documentary due to the many hardships that the EXP laner had already faced since he started playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

"They asked me kung sino yung prefer ko na makilala behind the scene. [Ang] pinakamarami na pinagdaanan for me is Sanford. Simula nung pumasok siya sa amin, sobrang bata niya. And then, ang dami din niyang pinagdaanan throughout the seasons. Namatayan siya ng lolo, na-stroke yung daddy niya. And then, pati din yung tito niya namatay but we [had] to fly sa M4. Alam mo yun? So parang yung struggles na pinagdaanan ni Sanford, para sa akin, parang feeling ko hindi ko nga kaya yun. Kasi knowing na kailangan mo lumipad, and then kailangan mo lumaro, and then the pressure na you have to represent the country, sobrang hirap. And those struggles, yun yung nagpatibay kay Sanford. Hanggang ngayon, sobrang consistent niya, professional, and minamahal talaga siya ng mga tao ngayon sa community,” explained Liwanag.

Not used to the spotlight, Vinuya admits to feeling shy as the production crew documented his life with his teammates at the bootcamp, as well as back home with his family, especially having to recreate a few scenes like how the family eats dinner together and other day-to-day activities.

But despite his shyness, as well as his family's who are not used to camera crews and spotlights, Vinuya pushed through with filming knowing how important the documentary was.

He adds, "Ilang beses ko po naisip [mag-backout], and also kasi, ayun nga po, hindi nga po ako ma-personal na like ma-post sa social media. And, pero na nagawa ko naman po siya, sobrang proud po ako sa sarili ko na nagawa ko yung ganun bagay kahit na alam mo yun, sobrang mahiyain akong tao. Pero I know po na makaka inspire po siya sa mga players na same situation."

Speaking about the importance of such a documentary, head of esports ecosystem at Moonton Games, Ray Ng, believes that the audience, though loving the action and excitement of tournaments, also hopes to know more about their favorite players and to get to know them more outside of the game.

"Normally the audience has a chance to know what's the actual story behind the players. They might know a few by their interaction with fans or during post-match interviews. But I think that's only the surface level. I think with the documentary series, it will highlight more personality of the players. And I think that will help to also let audience to have a deeper understanding and have a deeper connections with the players and maybe in the future to arouse interest level as well as showcase how committed players are to the scenes and what other interesting stories different players have," said Ng.

With the release of the documentary series today, Liwanag hopes that many would see the value that esports has to offer.

"For me, hindi lang kwento ng players yung maha-highlight sa documentary but more on the side of joining esports. Malaking bagay talaga ang documentary na ito na maging eye opener sa lahat ng kabataan, but also sa parents na hindi lang ito basta laro. Magiging inspiration siya sa lahat na meron rin trabahon sa esports. Yun talaga yung sense ng documentary na ito,” shared Liwanag.

Episode 2 of the Esports World Cup: Level Up featuring Team Liquid Philippines' Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya will stream Friday, June 13, on Amazon Prime.