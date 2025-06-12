Pacatiw faces Russian in ONE Bangkok card

MANILA, Philippines — A few months after absorbing his second loss in ONE Fighting Championship, Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Pacatiw is back and hungrier than ever.

Pacatiw, who absorbed a unanimous decision loss against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu back in March, will now take on undefeated Russian Elbek Alyshov in August.

The two will face each other at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on August 2 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I'm excited for my quick return to the ONE Championship stage. Things didn't go in our favor the last time out, but that doesn't stop me from fighting for my goals and dreams," Pacatiw said.

"I'm gonna be better. I'm gonna come in hungry and determined to get that victory."

The 29-year-old pride of Lions Nation MMA is currently holding a 3-2 win-loss record in the promotion.

He won his previous two fights before falling agains Baatarkhuu, a known slayer of Filipinos.

This time around, Pacatiw said he is working on his grappling.

Alyshov is currently undefeated in eight professional matches, with seven coming via stoppage. Six of those came via submission.

The card will have Regian Eersel defending his ONE Lightweight Muay Thai world championship against George Jarvis.

Also announced for the card is the featherweight MMA rematch between Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov, as well as an exciting heavyweight MMA battle between Ben Tynan and Kirill Grishenko.