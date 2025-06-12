Newbies, rising stars chase test mettle in Sunrise Sprint triathlon

MANILA, Philippines — A dynamic and diverse field of athletes — from seasoned triathletes looking to sharpen their speed to enthusiastic first-timers venturing into the world of endurance sports — is gearing up for the much-anticipated Sunrise Sprint (S2) on Sunday, June 15, in Subic Bay.

S2, a short-distance triathlon designed as an accessible entry point into the sport, features a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride, and a 5km run. It will serve as a sub-event to the centerpiece Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay, also set for Sunday, following the IRONKIDS competition on Saturday (June 14).

The back-to-back events promise an explosive and inspiring weekend of multi-sport action.

More than just a race, the Sunrise Sprint plays a crucial role in developing future triathletes. Its Olympic-style course and shorter format make it ideal for athletes testing the waters of competitive triathlon while still providing a high-quality racing experience.

“The Sunrise Sprint is more than just a race — it’s a launchpad,” said Princess Galura, president and general manager of the organizing Sunrise Events Inc. “It’s where tomorrow’s IRONMAN finishers get their start, learning the ropes, building confidence and discovering the joy of triathlon racing.”

She added that the format allows athletes to challenge themselves without being overwhelmed, bridging the gap between beginner-friendly races and long-distance endurance events.

“Whether you're a first-time racer or a competitive athlete refining your form, S2 offers a space to grow, compete, and be inspired,” she added.

Muntinlupa City's Lucienne Aragones, runner-up to Sofia Calvo in the most recent Sunrise Sprint event in Palawan, returns as a strong favorite in the women’s division. She headlines a talent-rich roster that includes Rachelle Guieb, Katrina Bisuña, Veronica Pamintuan, Hanzel Barrameda, Gabriela Hirang, and others like Mariel Montebon, Shirra de Guia, Katrina Salazar, Isabelle Manlulo and Atheena Lopez.

The men’s field promises just as much excitement. Young contenders Caleb Carlos, Miguel Souza, and Kurt Julian are expected to set the pace, with James Van Ramoga, Gardson Quimado, Yuen Verbruggen, Chris Cabico, Josh Valencia, Joshua Fajardo, Ron Mazo and Elijah Ducot ready to challenge for top honors.

Adding to the event’s prestige, athletes from Poland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Brazil, Israel, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will be joining local competitors, creating a vibrant international atmosphere and underlining the race's growing appeal on the global triathlon calendar.

The S2 will also crown winners in various age-group categories, ranging from 16-19 years old up to 65-69, further highlighting the inclusive spirit of the race.

Supported by Robinsons Supermarket, Santé, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Sportograf.com, Teresa Marble Corp., Amlan, ONE Sports+, Cignal, Ion Advanced Electrolyte Drink and LGR, the event has drawn participants from several of the country’s top triathlon clubs and communities.

The race begins with a rolling swim start at 5:50 a.m. along the Subic Bay Boardwalk. Participants have 30 minutes to complete the swim, followed by a one hour and 45-minute cutoff for the bike leg, which kicks off at Dewey Avenue. The run, starting at Waterfront Road and Labitan, has a final two-hour and 30-minute cutoff to wrap up the race.