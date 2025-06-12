^

Hidilyn Diaz returns, bags silver in National Weightlifting Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 1:28pm
Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi, Vietnamn on May 20, 2022.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has officially made her return to competition by seeing action in the just-concluded National Weightlifting Championships in Dumaguete.

In her first event after a long absence, the 34-year-old Diaz-Naranjo shook off rust and showed she still has it by copping the silver and finishing behind fellow Olympian Elreen Ando.

Ando, who beat the historic Tokyo golden lifter for the lone spot to Paris last year, seized the gold with a 220-kilogram total lift of 95kg from snatch and 125kg from clean and jerk.

Diaz-Naranjo had 202 on an 87kg snatch and 115kg clean and jerk.

It wasn’t that bad for the country’s first Olympic gold medalist as she only returned to training recently.

But if given time, expect more from Diaz-Naranjo, who announced last week she would make her last Olympic run.

She also clarified that it will depend on her situation since family, after all, comes first.

