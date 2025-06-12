Alas stuns Kazakhstan, punches semis ticket in Volleyball Nations Cup

Alas' Angel Canino (12) flies in against the defense of Kazakhstan.

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas smashed its way to an outright semifinal berth in the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup after securing a massive upset over the previously unbeaten Kazakhstan in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Nationals thus finished on top of Pool B play with a 4-1 record, similar to Kazakhstan, which came up second in pool play. Both teams are heading to the semifinal round of the tournament.

The Philippines also exacted revenge on the Kazakh side that swept them in last season’s tourney.

The trio of UAAP standouts Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon and Angel Canino led the way once again for Alas. Belen finished with 16 points, while Solomon and Canino had 14 and 13, respectively.

Just like the first two sets, the Philippines had to break away late in the third set to secure the victory.

Kazakhstan, which played without leading scorer Sana Anarkulova, led by two, 11-9, to cap a 6-1 run after a Belchenko attack.

But Alas climbed out of the hole as the two squads traded points.

With the third set tied at 17-all after an attack by Nikitina, the Philippines unleashed five straight points as Solomon and Belen punched in points.

A Belchenko kill snapped the run, but back-to-back attacks by Belen pushed Alas to the match point, 24-18.

Belchenko kept Kazakhstan alive, but a Solomon attack ended the match as the Philippine side celebrated.

Fifi Sharma and Dell Palomata chipped in five points apiece for Alas.

Tatyana Niktina was the lone double-digit scorer for Kazakhstan with 12 markers. Margarita Belchenko added nine points while Perizat Nurbergenova had six.

The Philippines will now wait in the semifinals and will take on the second seed of Pool A. Host Vietnam is currently holding a 3-0 record while Chinese Taipei is at 2-1. Hong Kong is third at 2-2.