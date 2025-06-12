Eala tops Fil-Aussie in England

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala finally snapped a first-round drought, scoring a 7-6(4), 6-3 romp over Filipina-Australian Lizette Cabrera to open her campaign with a bang yesterday in the 2025 Lexus Ilkley Open in England.

The Filipina pride erased a 1-3 deficit in the first then unleashed a 4-1 finishing kick in the second to complete the sweep and end a dry spell after three straight first-round exits in Italy, France and Great Britain.

Eala, WTA No. 77, lived up to her lofty billing as the tournament’s No. 1 seed in finishing off the WTA No. 206 Cabrera in only one hour and 45 minutes.