Four-peat for St. Benilde, breakthrough for Arellano

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
June 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Members of the Arellano U team pose with their trophy and medals after bagging their first NCAA men’s volleyball championship yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde wanted a perfect farewell present for its beloved team captain Mycah Go.

The Lady Blazers found one, gift-wrapped in a 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Letran Lady Knights yesterday that completed an amazing four-peat in the NCAA women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

In men’s action, Arellano U downed Letran, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17, to claim a breakthrough championship.

Arman Clarence Guinto was nothing less than golden as he led all hitters with 17 points including 15 on kills while Carl Justin Berdal, Jiwen Sinuto, Anferenee Curamen and Jake Pangilinan contributed 16, 14, 12 and 10 hits, respectively.

It was a sweet victory for the Carl Bryan Vitug-mentored squad, delivering the title that had long eluded the school – the men’s volleyball crown.

CSB, which snatched the women’s finals opener, 26-28, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, last Sunday, was in total control of Game 2, scoring a straight-sets victory for a series sweep, a fourth straight crown and fifth overall.

And it was a fitting sendoff for Go, who was the heart and soul of the team in its dynastic run.

Personally, it was redemption of sorts for Go, who battled various injuries that slowed her down and kept her from joining former teammates Cloanne Mondoñedo, Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit in last year’s PVL draft.

But good things come to those who wait as Go bagged the MVP honors this season – her second in four years – and will head to the pros with a fourth NCAA title.

