Alas Pilipinas rips New Zealand, stays in hunt

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas, in desperate need of a victory to stay in semifinal contention, delivered one via a 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 decimation of New Zealand yesterday in the AVC Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Filipinas played with urgency and purpose from the get-go, giving them a shot at the semis which they can accomplish with another win over Kazakhstan in the final play date of the elims today.

Team Philippines and Kazakhstan play at 11 a.m.

Kazakhstan earlier trounced Iran, 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, to stay unscathed in Pool B with a 4-0 record, ahead of the latter and the Philippines with identical 3-1 marks.

The Filipinas and the Kazakhs are meeting in a rematch of their 2024 semis clash in this annual event. The Kazakhs were victorious then, making the finale where they settled for a silver-medal feat while Alas pocketed the bronze.

The defeat still rankles to this day and the Filipinas should come in highly motivated to exact revenge.

Alas should’ve been in equal footing with Kazakhstan going into the match had the Filipinas not blown away what had looked like a won ball game against Iran (16-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13) Monday.

And Alas is now fighting for dear semis life. In the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals, the national men’s team smashed Jakarta Bhayafkara, 25-23, 27-29, 25-21-25-22, Tuesday night.

In the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals, the Filipinos turned back the Hyundai Capital Skywalkers, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, to claim their second win in a row at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The host country clashes with Southeast Asian rival Thailand tonight.