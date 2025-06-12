Philippines booters fight Tajiks to a draw

MANILA, Philippines — Brace-scoring Bjorn Kristensen saved the day as the Philippines forced Tajikistan to a 2-2 draw in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Tuesday in front of a 10,854-strong crowd in Capas, Tarlac.

Kristensen fired the equalizer in the 78th minute as the hosts salvaged the point after trailing, 1-2, for a good portion of the highly-physical match at the New Clark City Stadium to keep their hold of the Group A lead at four points.

The Filipinos, who opened the Qualifiers with a 4-1 rout of Maldives at the same venue last March, are ahead of fellow four-pointer Tajikistan on goal difference, 3 against 1.

“We tried our best and the players made a big effort,” said Spaniard Carles Cuadrat, who had his coaching debut for the Philippines a few weeks after the departure of his former boss, Albert Capellas.

“We put all the forwards that we have on the bench to try to get the result but in the end, the small details didn’t allow us to get the three points. But still, we got one point and we will try to keep going,” he said.