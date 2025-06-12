Back to basics

MANILA, Philippines — It’s Game Three of the NBA Finals at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this morning (8:30 am, Manila time) with Indiana out to solidify homecourt advantage against Oklahoma City in breaking a 1-1 series tie. The Pacers stole Game One, 111-101, on the road but the Thunder stormed back to take Game Two, 123-107. Indiana hosts the next two engagements and if coach Rick Carlisle’s troops protect homecourt, they’ll go back to OKC for Game Five with a 3-1 edge.

In the playoffs, OKC has won four and lost three on the road while Indiana has won six and lost two at home. The Pacers lost Game Three in three previous series, 117-101 to Milwaukee, 126-104 to Cleveland and 106-100 to New York with two at home so their track record is shaky.

OKC went back to basics to claim Game Two, relying on bruising defense to deflate the Pacers. In Game One, Indiana shot 47.6 percent from the field and knocked down 18 triples. The Pacers had more rebounds, 56-38. In Game Two, Indiana was limited to 45.1 percent from the floor and 14 triples. OKC won the battle of the boards, 43-35. Seven Pacers scored in double figures but only six logged at least 20 minutes compared to eight for OKC, using a deeper rotation.

OKC wore out Indiana with a swarming defense and capitalized on height to score more paint points, 42-34. Chet Holmgren had six points in Game One but in Game Two, tallied 15. Tyrese Haliburton was held to five points entering the fourth quarter and finished with 17.

Of Indiana’s five playoff losses, four were by 16 or more points, indicating a tendency to take two steps backward. In three of the blowout setbacks, the Pacers rebounded to win by 17, 20 and 17. They’re coming off a 16-point loss to OKC so if the trend holds, Indiana should win Game Three by a comfortable margin. But the downside is Indiana hasn’t won a Game Three in the playoffs so far. OKC has lost Game Three on the road in two previous series, by nine to Denver and by 42 to Minnesota so the Thunder is also trying to circumvent history.

Coach Mark Daigneault should take a Game Seven mindset in facing the Pacers today. A loss will give Indiana momentum to win Game Four and erect a 3-1 lead. OKC rediscovered the defensive formula to win Game Two and if the Thunder plays with the same physicality, Indiana could be in trouble at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has so far outplayed Hali but Daigneault and Carlisle know it will take more than one superstar to win the Last Dance.