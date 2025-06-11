^

FiberXers escape Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 10:23pm
FiberXers escape Beermen
Converge FiberXers' Schonny Winston (8) shoots a layup over the defense of the San Miguel Beermen.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers survived the San Miguel Beermen, 100-97, in a crucial PBA Philippine Cup clash Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Converge’s win denied San Miguel the coveted twice-to-beat advantage for now, as the Beermen remained in second place with a 7-3 slate.

The FiberXers, on the other hand, finished the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss record, which still put them in a possible position for one of the top four spots.

“Yeah, it was a very tough game. Alam naman natin na perennial title contender. And with the performance that they have during this conference, and even the past conferences, it's a tall order,” Converge head coach Franco Atienza said.

“So we started the game well. There was a challenge, there was a comeback, but we were able to pull through. For a young team like ours, napakaimportante nun eh. Kasi that builds character, yung nasusubukan ka, the nerves, the pressure,” he added.

Schonny Winston exploded for 25 points off the bench to go with four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Justin Arana added 21 markers, three dimes and two boards.

Converge led by as much as 18 points in the game, 55-37, to start the third quarter.

But San Miguel kept themselves afloat, cutting the deficit to just one, 68-69, late in the frame.

The Beermen then took control in the fourth period, going up by nine, 85-76, after a triple by Mo Tautuaa.

But it was Converge’s turn to storm back, uncorking a 21-8 run to grab the 97-93 lead after a JL delos Santos triple.

A late split by delos Santos gave the FiberXers a slim 100-97 lead with 3.3 seconds remaining, opening a window of opportunity for San Miguel.

CJ Perez’s left corner triple though rattled out, sealing the deal for Converge.

Delos Santos had 13 points for the FiberXers, who are currently at solo fifth behind 7-3 squads San Miguel, Magnolia and Ginebra. They are ahead of the 6-4 teams TNT and Rain or Shine.

Alec Stockton and Justine Baltazar each had seven points. The two combined for 4-of-21 from the floor.

June Mar Fajardo and Perez finished with 17 markers apiece for San Miguel, while Tautuaa added 14. Juami Tiongson and Kris Rosales contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Beermen will take on the NorthPort Batang in their final game of the eliminations.

