Flores nails career high in scoring as Batang Pier stun Road Warriors

NorthPort's Cade Flores (22) bangs bodies with the defense of the NLEX Road Warriors during their PBA Philippine Cup clash Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Cade Flores scattered a career-high 26 points to tow the NorthPort Batang Pier in an upset win over the NLEX Road Warriors, 113-108, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Flores made 11 of his 13 shots and hauled down 15 rebounds to go with two assists, playing the part of a spoiler against the top-seed-seeking Road Warriors side.

The also-ran NorthPort thus broke its eight-game losing streak and rose to 2-8, while NLEX finished its elimination round with an 8-3 slate.

After the game, Flores said that he just focused on “playing as hard as I can”.

“Pretty much just playing as hard as I can every game. Whatever I can do, whatever I can participate in. Right now, trying to look into helping out a lot more on the offensive end,” he said.

“As you all know, I'm a defensive player. Yeah, just doing what I can to help the team win, as we did today,” he added.

The Batang Pier trailed by 11, 24-35, in the first half. But they slowly dug out of the hole and took a lead in the third quarter.

They also led by 11, 92-81, in the fourth after a layup by Fran Yu.

NorthPort maintained the lead, but NLEX sliced the deficit to three, 105-108, after a layup by Enoch Valdez with about 50 seconds remaining.

Flores then hit a layup on the other end to keep the Road Warriors at bay, 110-105, but Robbie Herndon was fouled while attempting a 4-pointer.

Herndon made the first two but missed the third. He then made the fourth to make it a two point game, 108-110, with about 30 seconds to go.

But finishing touches by Yu and Flores iced the game in favor of NorthPort.

Flores scored 18 points of his total output in the second half.

“I mean, it could be anybody's night on the team. Whoever's getting hot, whoever's hot on the day,” he said.

“I guess today was my day, so I took the opportunity. I took every opportunity I got and I thank the team for all the assists, obviously. We have 30 assists as a team, that's fantastic. So, probably, team effort,” he added.

Yu added 21 markers, five dimes and three steals, while Calvin Abueva tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Herndon powered NLEX with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Robert Bolick and Brandon Ramirez had 16 markers apiece.

NorthPort’s win opens a window for the 7-2 San Miguel to finish on top of the elimination round.

The Batang Pier and the Beermen will take on each other on June 15.