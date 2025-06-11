Filipina spikers vent ire on New Zealand to keep semis bid afloat

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas rebounded from its first loss in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup, making quick work of New Zealand in a three-set sweep, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18, Wednesday in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Nationals, who previously absorbed a tough five-set loss against Iran on Monday, made sure that they will not be put in a difficult position this time around and keep themselves in contention for a semifinal spot.

Vanie Gandler, Eya Laure and Alyssa Solomon carried the load for the Philippines. Gandler and Laure each tallied 12 points while Solomon had 11.

After an easy first set win, Alas had to dig deep in the second set, turning a 20-all deadlock to a 24-20 lead after a service ace by Eya Laure.

New Zealand saved a set point, but a quick by Dell Palomata iced the frame in favor of the Philippines.

And in the third set, the Philippines trailed early on, 1-5, but recovered in the nick of time.

They trailed by two, 11-13, after an attack error by Alyssa Solomon, but Alas unleashed six straight capped by an error by the Kiwis to take command of the game, 17-13.

A block point by Charlton Vail cut the lead to two, 16-18, but a 7-2 finishing kick by the Philippines sealed the deal.

Palomata chipped in six markers for the Philippine side, while Fifi Sharma and Clarisse Loresco contributed five each.

Vail was the lone double-digit scorer for New Zealand with 11 points.

Alas will take on Kazakhstan on Thursday.