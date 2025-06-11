^

Sports

Filipina spikers vent ire on New Zealand to keep semis bid afloat

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 6:51pm
Filipina spikers vent ire on New Zealand to keep semis bid afloat
Alas Pilipinas
(PNVF via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas rebounded from its first loss in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup, making quick work of New Zealand in a three-set sweep, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18, Wednesday in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Nationals, who previously absorbed a tough five-set loss against Iran on Monday, made sure that they will not be put in a difficult position this time around and keep themselves in contention for a semifinal spot. 

Vanie Gandler, Eya Laure and Alyssa Solomon carried the load for the Philippines. Gandler and Laure each tallied 12 points while Solomon had 11. 

After an easy first set win, Alas had to dig deep in the second set, turning a 20-all deadlock to a 24-20 lead after a service ace by Eya Laure.

New Zealand saved a set point, but a quick by Dell Palomata iced the frame in favor of the Philippines. 

And in the third set, the Philippines trailed early on, 1-5, but recovered in the nick of time.

They trailed by two, 11-13, after an attack error by Alyssa Solomon, but Alas unleashed six straight capped by an error by the Kiwis to take command of the game, 17-13.

A block point by Charlton Vail cut the lead to two, 16-18, but a 7-2 finishing kick by the Philippines sealed the deal. 

Palomata chipped in six markers for the Philippine side, while Fifi Sharma and Clarisse Loresco contributed five each. 

Vail was the lone double-digit scorer for New Zealand with 11 points. 

Alas will take on Kazakhstan on Thursday. 

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Qui&ntilde;ones, Dumlao tagged as favorites in Fortheo girls&rsquo; juniors netfest

Quiñones, Dumlao tagged as favorites in Fortheo girls’ juniors netfest

9 hours ago
Angeli Quiñones and Fatima Dumlao brace for a fierce showdown as the spotlight shifts to the girls’ division...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas upbeat on U-24 Ultimate Frisbee Championships bid

Filipinas upbeat on U-24 Ultimate Frisbee Championships bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
The Binibinis Ultimate assured their readiness and confidence in vying for the coveted crown as they fly the flag high in...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends Korea show with 1 gold, 3 bronzes

Yulo ends Korea show with 1 gold, 3 bronzes

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Carlos Yulo missed out on replicating his three-gold haul in the previous Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines belles in must-win game vs Kiwis

Philippines belles in must-win game vs Kiwis

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas eyes a sweep of its last two Pool B matches including one against New Zealand today for a chance at making...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Concepcion stars as Pampanga squeaks past Rizal

MPBL: Concepcion stars as Pampanga squeaks past Rizal

10 hours ago
Archie Concepcion bunched seven points in the homestretch to push Pampanga past Rizal, 74-71, on Tuesday and regain traction...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala sweeps foe to begin Lexus Ilkley Open campaign

Eala sweeps foe to begin Lexus Ilkley Open campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
After a string of first-round losses in singles’ competition, Alex Eala started off the grass season with a win at the...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy improves his driver woes as US Open test nears

McIlroy improves his driver woes as US Open test nears

11 hours ago
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy says his swing and driver struggles over the past month have improved as he prepares to challenge...
Sports
fbtw
How have teams qualified for the Club World Cup?

How have teams qualified for the Club World Cup?

11 hours ago
The new-look FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in the United States this weekend with 32 teams from around the globe taking ...
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton dismisses injury fears ahead of Game 3 vs Thunder

Haliburton dismisses injury fears ahead of Game 3 vs Thunder

11 hours ago
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shrugged off fitness fears as his team prepared to regain momentum against the Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with