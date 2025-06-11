Lady Blazers stage perfect sendoff for Mycah Go with fourth straight NCAA crown

College of St. Benilde pulled off a 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Letran that completed an amazing four-peat feat in the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde went out looking for a perfect farewell party for its beloved team captain Mycah Go.

The Lady Blazers found one and gift-wrapped it into a 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Letran Lady Knights Thursday that completed an amazing four-peat feat in the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

CSB, which snatched the opener, 26-28, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, Sunday, was straightforward in shooting for nothing less than a win as it was in total control of Game 2, sweeping the series in two matches and claiming its fourth straight crown and fifth overall.

It was a fitting sendoff for Go, who was the heart and soul of the team that emerged into a dynasty.

Personally, it was redemption of sorts for Go, who battled various injuries that slowed her down and kept her from joining former teammates Cloanne Mondoñedo, Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit in the Premier Volleyball League in last year’s draft.

But good things come to those who wait as Go eventually was named MVP this season — her second since winning one four seasons ago before absorbing that devastating injury—and will go to the pros with a fourth title.

“Things do happen for a reason,” said Go, accompanied by her parents who flew straight from Cebu.

Christy Ondangan led her team with 13 points, including that match-sealing spike while Clydel Catarig came off the bench to chip in 11 hits.

But it was Go who kept the team together by practically doing everything with nine points including two on blocks on top of nine receptions.