Filipinas upbeat on U-24 Ultimate Frisbee Championships bid

Representatives from Alviera and Binibinis Ultimate officially open the Alviera Lightning Frisbee Championship for the benefit of the Binibinis Pilipinas Ultimate Team’s campaign to the WFDF 2025 World Under-24 Ultimate Championships in Spain.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Binibinis Ultimate assured their readiness and confidence in vying for the coveted crown as they fly the flag high in the 2025 World Under-24 Ultimate Frisbee Championships on June 21-28 in Logronio, Spain.

“The Philippines has something to show on the world stage. We've been doing well in the past couple of years so I’m excited to see how our country shows up,” said national women’s team captain Gaia Remigio as the Binibinis wrapped up their training camp over the weekend at The Alviera estate in Porac, Pampanga.

The Philippines is ranked No. 2 in Asia and No. 15 in the world, adding to the Binibinis’ confidence in slugging it out against the world’s finest, especially after ruling the women’s, men’s and mixed division of the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) Asian Oceanic Beach Ultimate Championships in Japan last year.

The Binibinis has also won local tournaments in Bacolod and Dumaguete in the thick of their year-long preparatios at the field of the UP-Diliman, Alabang and Pasig before putting on the finishing touches with yet another tourney in Porac.

In partnership with sports marketing agency XMPLR and Alviera, the newest and fast-rising sports hub of Central Luzon, the Binibinis led the first-ever Alviera Lightning Frisbee Championship that was paired with a frisbee clinic.

Six teams from all over the country participated in the tourney and around 100 frisbee aspirants joined the clinic – all of which also served as a fundraiser for the Binibinis’ trip to Spain next week.

“We are so proud that the Binibinis will be representing our country. We’re happy to be partnering with them since we launched our multi-purpose grounds to be an avenue for the sport and welcome everyone who wants to learn and play frisbee,” said Christine Enriquez-Yabao, Ayala Land marketing lead for Central Luzon.

Alviera in Porac is home to the renowned SandBox theme park and City Kart Racing Circuit since its establishment 10 years ago but now houses football and frisbee fields aside from courts for tennis, basketball, badminton and volleyball in a bid to become a recreation city in Central Luzon.

Fun run and bike trail around the Pampanga mountains are also in the pipeline but first things first and that’s an all-support to the Binibinis with the historic frisbee field and tournament.

“This initiative is more than just a tournament. It’s a chance for Ultimate teams from different regions to come together, compete, connect and more importantly contribute to a greater cause,” added XMPLR founder Robbie de Vera.