QuiÃ±ones, Dumlao tagged as favorites in Fortheo girlsâ€™ juniors netfest

Quiñones, Dumlao tagged as favorites in Fortheo girls’ juniors netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Angeli Quiñones and Fatima Dumlao brace for a fierce showdown as the spotlight shifts to the girls’ division in the Fortheo National Junior Tennis Championships, which get under way at the Jethro Sports Center Thursday, June 12, in Valenzuela City.

The overwhelming number of entries prompted organizers to split the boys’ and girls’ competitions, with the boys taking center stage last week. Now, it’s the girls’ turn to showcase their talent and skills as top contenders and rising stars begin their title quests across five age categories.

Quiñones and Dumlao are pegged as favorites in the 18-and-under division of the tournament powered by Tier One Architects, but their paths to the title won’t be easy. Looking to upset the projected finals clash are Jeanne Rusco, Viktoria Baniaol, Melatiah Pascua, May Bautista, Jana Bermejo and Jade Macayan.

The Group 2 event, supported by Casandra Resort, Darlings Fine Jewelry, LF Gadgets and Scrambowl, features 32-player draws across four other age divisions – 16-, 14- and 12-and-under divisions, along with the 10-and-under unisex group – highlighting the strong turnout of young talent from Valenzuela and neighboring towns and cities.

The tournament, sanctioned by Philta, is part of the country’s longest-running grassroots tennis talent search, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro with support from Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

All eyes will also be on Olongapo’s Ayl Gonzaga, who is aiming for a rare double victory in the 14- and 16-and-U divisions. But she faces stiff competition from a deep field that includes Shaner Gabaldon, Isabel Ataiza, Isabel Calingasan, Carolina Fandino, Natasha Gabriel, Brianna Gestuvo and Amara Paulino in the 14-and-U bracket.

Gabaldon, Ataiza and Gabriel are also entered in the 16-and-U division alongside Baniaol, Dumlao, Bermejo and Angelica Villa, ensuring a highly competitive battle for top honors and precious ranking points.

The 12-and-U division is also expected to be wide open, with Isabel Calingasan leading the cast that includes Gabrielle Palacio, Elise Co, Celestina Salvador, Francesca Gomez, Zopiya Morales, Ariana Paulino and Julia Bermejo.

Keen competition is expected in the youngest category – 10-and-U unisex – with Francis Angeles, James Harrow, Maximus Calingasan, Kirk Gonzaga, Francis Cablitas, Zina Loyola, Carlos Lorenzana and Alonzo Duque all in the mix.

Next up for junior tennis enthusiasts is the Fortheo Cup, another two-week competition slated from June 19-22 and June 26-29 at the South City Sports Center in Biñan City, Laguna.

For details, contact tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.