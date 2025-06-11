How have teams qualified for the Club World Cup?

PARIS, France — The new-look FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in the United States this weekend with 32 teams from around the globe taking part.

With 12 representatives, Europe is sending more teams than any other continent, followed by South America with six.

Asia and Africa both have four competing teams, as does the CONCACAF region of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

In addition, there is one club from Oceania, while the lineup is completed by a representative from the host nation.

There are two ways of qualifying for the tournament, which football's world governing body now intends to stage every four years — either as continental champions or via a club ranking based on performances in continental competitions over a four-year period.

Continental champions

The following 16 teams qualified as continental champions over the period from 2021 to 2024:

UEFA Champions League winners: Chelsea (ENG/2021), Real Madrid (ESP/2022 and 2024), Manchester City (ENG/2023)

Copa Libertadores winners: Palmeiras (BRA/2021), Flamengo (BRA/2022), Fluminense (BRA/2023), Botafogo (BRA/2024)

AFC Champions League winners: Al Hilal (KSA/2021), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN/2022), Al Ain (UAE/2023 and 2024)

CONCACAF Champions League winners: Monterrey (MEX/2021), Seattle Sounders (USA/2022), Pachuca (MEX/2024)

CAF Champions League winners: Al Ahly (EGY/2021, 2023 and 2024), Wydad Casablanca (MAR/2022)

OFC Champions League winners: Auckland City (NZL/2022, 2023 and 2024)

Best four-year rankings

The following 14 teams qualified via their performances in continental club competitions over the last four years:

Europe: Bayern Munich (GER), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Inter Milan (ITA), Porto (POR), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Benfica (POR), Juventus (ITA), Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

South America: River Plate (ARG), Boca Juniors (ARG)

Asia: Ulsan HD (KOR)

Africa: Esperance (TUN), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Host representative

That leaves two berths, both of which have gone to teams that will be playing on home turf.

Perhaps conveniently for FIFA as they look to get eyeballs on their new competition, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is the designated representative of the host nation.

That is after it won the Supporters Shield for being the best performing side during the 2024 MLS regular season — even though LA Galaxy went on to win the MLS Cup to determine the overall champion.

Los Angeles FC claimed the last spot with a 2-1 extra-time victory against Club America of Mexico in a play-in match at the end of last month.

The spot became available following FIFA's decision to ban Mexican club Leon from the tournament.

Leon were barred because the club is owned by Grupo Pachuca, which also controls Liga MX side Pachuca, which is also taking part.

LAFC was given the chance on the basis of finishing as runners-up to Leon in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League.