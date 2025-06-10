Filipina spikers in must-win AVC Nations Cup match vs New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas eyes a sweep of its last two Pool B matches, including one against New Zealand, on Wednesday for it to have a chance at making the semifinals of the AVC Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Nationals’ bid suffered a massive blow following their 16-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13 defeat to the Iranians Monday that sent the former from a share of the lead down to third with a 2-1 record.

Iran, along with Kazakhstan, currently leads the way with a pristine 3-0 record.

That is the reason the Filipinas are in desperate need of a win over the Kiwis in their duel set at 2 p.m. (Philippine time) and the fancied Kazakhs Thursday.

A single loss would eliminate Alas automatically out of contention.