Filipina spikers in must-win AVC Nations Cup match vs New Zealand

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 5:39pm
The Nationals’ bid suffered a massive blow following their 16-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13 defeat to the Iranians Monday.
MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas eyes a sweep of its last two Pool B matches, including one against New Zealand, on Wednesday for it to have a chance at making the semifinals of the AVC Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Nationals’ bid suffered a massive blow following their 16-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13 defeat to the Iranians Monday that sent the former from a share of the lead down to third with a 2-1 record.

Iran, along with Kazakhstan, currently leads the way with a pristine 3-0 record.

That is the reason the Filipinas are in desperate need of a win over the Kiwis in their duel set at 2 p.m. (Philippine time) and the fancied Kazakhs Thursday.

A single loss would eliminate Alas automatically out of contention.

