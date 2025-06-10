Billie Jean King Cup: Filipina netters wary of Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia

Members of the Philippine tennis team to the Billie Jean King Cup grace Tuesday's PSA Forum.

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Indonesia stand in the way of the Philippine tennis team’s bid for a promotional ranking in the coming Billie Jean King Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Coach Denise Dy admitted the Filipina quartet of Alexa Milliam, Shaira Hope Rivera, Tenny Madis and Stefi Aludo need to get past either of the three countries if the Philippines hopes to have a shot at a promotional playoffs to Group 1 of the annual tournament formerly known as the Federation Cup.

Along with the three countries, also with the Filipinas in Group II are Northern Marian Islands, Iran, Pacific Oceania, Kyrgystan, Singapore and Mongolia.

The tournament draw is slated on Sunday and action kicks off on Monday at the National Team Centre.

“Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Indonesia are going to be the strongest teams,” said Dy in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

A two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and current head coach of the Fresno State University women's team, Dy was with the entire national team along with assistant coach and former national player Bobbie Angelo in the weekly session.

Philippine Tennis Association board member, former Philippine player and sports journalist Dyan Castillejo also graced the Forum.

Of the four team members, only Rivera remained from the squad that was promoted to Group II following a dominant performance in Group III of the tournament held in Bahrain last December.

World-ranked Filipina netter Alex Eala spearheaded last year’s national squad.

But Rivera, an inter-disciplinary management student at West Alabama University and recently named part of the NCAA All-American Team Division II, will have formidable teammates in Milliam, adjudged as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association-ITA National Freshman of the Year, and two of the country’s top junior players in the world in Madis and Aludo.

“I’m very excited to play again (for the Philippines). Maganda ang chance namin na manalo kasi kilala rin namin ang mga players ng ibang countries,” said the 25-year-old Rivera.

Dy explained the tournament format will have the 10 teams split into two groups of five countries each.

“The top two in each group will play a promotional playoff to enter Group I,” said the national team coach. “It’s going to be competitive and we have great chances of getting into the top two depending on the group that we will be assigned to.”

Angelo added he likes the team’s chances based on what he had been seeing in practices.

“Yung energy ibang-iba. Parang may mararating,” said the former Philippine team Davis Cupper and gold medal winner in the SEA Games.