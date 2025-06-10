RondaeÂ Hollis-Jefferson spearheads TNT's free basketball camp

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson spearheads TNT's free basketball camp

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang 5G is going all-out to further harness the potential of young Filipino hoopers as it activates “RHJ On Tour,” a free basketball clinic led by former NBA player and three-time PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Fresh from back-to-back PBA championships and bannering their new Tropang 5G jerseys, RHJ and the entire TNT Tropang 5G have been constantly looking for ways to give back to fans for their unwavering support. RHJ on Tour, which is being held in Metro Manila and select provinces, is a key opportunity to do just that.

Open to young basketball players from all over Philippines, the program reveals a new side of Hollis-Jefferson imparting valuable basketball knowledge to aspiring ballers to advance the cause of youth basketball development. Joining RHJ in this training series are Tropang 5G’s Jayson Castro, team manager Jojo Lastimosa, and coaches Ranidel de Ocampo and Bong Ravena.

RHJ on Tour kicked off last June 7 in Quezon City and will be held in various locations every weekend until the end of July.

For more updates and full schedule clinic schedule, follow TNT Tropang 5G’s official Facebook account: https://web.facebook.com/TNTTropang5G.

“This is something truly special for me as I have become quite a Filipino by heart playing for Tropang 5G. I look at this basketball tour as a huge opportunity to share my experience and push young Filipino players to chase their dreams and become the future of the game,” said the 30-year-old import, who spent six seasons in the NBA after being drafted 23rd overall by the Portland Trailblazers in the 2015 NBA Draft.

While wrapping up the first leg of RHJ on Tour, Hollis-Jefferson shared, “I want to thank everyone who came in to show support and I’m grateful that the kids brought the energy. They had a lot of fun. We were able to talk about the most important things in life: school, family, having fun, and being able to enjoy basketball. We talked about the importance of being able to listen and respect their parents and take in all the knowledge from school because these things take us much further.”

RHJ’s teammates couldn’t help but heed the call and help their import out. Five-time PBA Best Player of the Conference and three-time Finals MVP, Jayson Castro immediately decided to suit up and join Rondae’s tour. Currently sidelined with an injury, Castro — who remains a solid source of inspiration on the Tropang 5G bench — said he would not miss the opportunity to give back to TNT fans, particularly to young basketball hopefuls.

“We do what we do because of our KaTropas and this is also an opportunity for me to share what I can to more young players. With the help of RHJ and our other coaches — Ranidel, coach Jolas and coach Bong — we want to reach as many kids as possible to support their dreams and love for the game,” Castro said.

For the TNT brand, this program is part of its commitment to harness the next generation of Filipino athletes. “TNT and Smart have always championed youth basketball, a sport that’s ingrained in our DNA. We are happy to do our part and go around the country and maybe even find potential young athletes in the process,” shared Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president for brand marketing at Smart Communications Inc.

RHJ On Tour coincides with the 25th anniversary celebration of TNT, marked by exciting promos, exclusive rewards, and unforgettable experiences for subscribers meant to deliver event more “saya” or fun in their life.

RHJ On Tour is powered by TNT 5G, which empowers KaTropas to focus on continuously improving their game by staying updated on game trends, drills, and plays, watching inspiring basketball videos, learning from success stories, and staying connected with their peers who push them to be at their best all the time.

For TNT Tropang 5G’s official Facebook page, https://web.facebook.com/TNTTropang5G