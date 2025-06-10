^

Mandaluyong Fencing Club cops 2 golds in PFA tourney

Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 3:20pm
Fencers, coaches and supporters of Mandaluyong Fencing Club celebrate the two gold medal wins of Kyrsten Danielle “KD” Cabuñag (center podium) during the final day of the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA) Minime Tournament during the weekend at the Ormoc City Superdome in Leyte.
MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong Fencing Club made its presence felt as Kyrsten Danielle “KD” Cabuñag bagged two gold medals in two categories in the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA) Minime Tournament during the weekend at the Ormoc City Superdome in Leyte.

Cabuñag, a Grade 6 student at Homeschool Global, bested Christine May Morales of QC-SEP Fencing Team 10-7 in the Under-14 woman’s epee division last Saturday.

The following day, Cabuñag, who only started fencing in July 2024, defeated Mary Chiara Layne Guidote of Canlas Fencing 9-6 in the Under-12 woman’s epee bracket.

Mandaluyong Fencing Club founder Ariel Montinola said that he is grateful to the solid backing from the support system they have, which allowed six of their fencers to join the tournament, and in the way they were able bring honor not only to the club but to the city.

Under the mentorship of former University of the East fencer and now coach Marlow Osayan, Cabuñag pulled off one of the tournament’s few surprises, which put the club, which was established in 2023, in the medal tally.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to our club parents for their unwavering support and to our Local Government for its consistent moral encouragement. Our essential supplies came courtesy of Sulong Sports Enterprise,” said Montinola.

“A huge shoutout to coach Marlow Osayan for his exceptional mentorship, preparing KD to mentally and physically dominate the Under-12 and Under-14 Women’s Epee categories. We also thank Coach Marlon Pablico for his vital expertise in weaponry, ensuring our team was always well-equipped.”

“Our team's collective effort and commitment to the SULONG spirit continue to build a stronger fencing community through Sportsmanship, Unity, Love for the sport, Optimism, Nurturing, and Gratitude,” added Montinola, himself a former fencer for the Red Warriors.

Other fencers of Mandaluyong Fencing Club also did well despite not winning a medal since they — like the 11-year-old Cabuñag — are also relatively new to fencing.

Rhiana Bridgette placed fifth overall in U-14 woman’s epee, Echo Magdato and Arserg Godoy finished 9th and 12th in U-10 men’s foil, Rafa Angela Catayong ranked ninth in U-10 women’s foil, while Marcus Lorenzo Tapampas and Godoy placed 14th and 18th, respectively, in U-12 men’s foil.

