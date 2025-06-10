^

Sports

Romero gains historic Top 6 ranking in US polo

Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 12:04pm
This latest feat comes on the heels of Mikee Romero’s recognition by the World Polo Tour, where he was named the No. 24 amateur polo player in the world, making him the highest-ranked Southeast Asian player on the global circuit.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino businessman and lawmaker Mikee Romero has achieved again a new milestone in his sporting career, earning the No. 6 overall ranking in the United States Polo Rankings for April 2025.

He also rose to No. 20 overall with 205 points, tied with 10-goaler and 2024 US Open Champion Poroto Cambiaso for the entire January to May 2025 Winter Polo Season, placing him firmly among the top-performing amateur and professional players in America.

The April rankings are led by some of the world’s most dominant 10-goal professionals: Tomas Panelo at No. 1, Juan Martín Nero at No. 2, Adolfo Cambiaso at No. 3, and Barto Castagnola at No. 4. Romero’s placement at No. 6 among such icons is a testament to his competitive performance and elite campaign throughout the US polo season.

Meanwhile, Romero’s top-rated polo pony, “Niki”, also earned national recognition, tying for the No. 1 polo horse ranking in the US.

Niki shares the prestigious top spot with “Catwoman” (Juan Martín Nero), “La Dolfina Binter” and “La Dolfina Jetcost” (Adolfo Cambiaso) and “Oriental Oklahoma” (Tomas Panelo) — each scoring a perfect 30-point rating.

Romero’s climb was fueled by his strong performance in the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo, the US’ most prestigious series composed of the C.V. Whitney Cup, USPA Gold Cup and the US Open Polo Championship.

Competing with his GlobalPort Polo Team, Romero made history as part of the first Asia-based team in decades to complete the Gauntlet. The team reached the semifinals of the C.V. Whitney Cup and the quarterfinals of the US Open, matching up against the sport’s most elite squads.

“This is a deeply meaningful moment,” said Romero. “To stand among the best players in the US and to see Niki recognized beside the finest horses in the world is a tribute to the effort, preparation, and heart that went into every game.”

With these achievements, Romero continues to establish himself as one of the most respected figures in international polo — on and off the field.

