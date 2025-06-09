^

Alas falls short vs Iran to put semis hopes in peril

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 7:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas faltered late and succumbed to Iran, 16-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13, Monday that dealt a massive blow to its semifinal chances in the AVC Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Nationals had all the chances to snare the victory when they rallied from an 8-5 deficit and snatched a 13-11 lead on a missile-like service ace by Vannie Gandler in the fifth and deciding set.

But it turned out to be the country’s final stance as the Iranians shut the door on the latter while snatching the win, the latter’s third in a row that sent them atop Pool B with a mighty Kazakhstan.

The Filipinas, in contrast, stumbled to their first defeat after two straight triumphs and in danger of being eliminated from the semis hunt.

There is still hope though if the Philippines sweep its last group stage outings versus New Zealand Wednesday and Kazakhstan Thursday.

Meanwhile, the national men’s team clashes with Jakarta Bhayafkara Tuesday night at the start of the three-day, four-country Alas Pilipinas Invitationals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

