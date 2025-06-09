PSA Forum: Women's tennis, esports squads to tackle upcoming campaigns

MANILA, Philippines — Two Philippine teams set to compete in major international tournaments get to talk about their respective campaigns in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum this Tuesday, June 10, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Members of the national women’s team to the Billie Jean King Cup and the three Philippine representatives to the Esports World Cup make up the two-part session of the weekly public sports program that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Coach Denise Dy leads the tennis side along with players Alexa Milliam, Shaira Hope Rivera, Teddy Madis, and Stefi Aludo together with Philippine Tennis Association board member, former national player Dyan Castillejo, and women's tennis team assistant coach and ex-national player Bobbie Angelo.

Meanwhile, Onic Philippines coach Tony “Ynot” Senedrin, Navi coach Salman “KingSalman” Macarambon, along with Team Liquid counterparts Rodel “Ar Sy” Cruz and Vincent “Joy Boy” Guzman, join players Cyric “Kingkong” Perez (Onic), Kiel “Oheb” Soriano (Team Liquid), Gwyneth “Ayanami” Diagon (Navi), and Clarisse “CLA” Cordova (Team Liquid) in representing the Esports portion of the session.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/ PLDT, and the countrys’ 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, the Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

It is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

PSA President Francis Ochoa, sports editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, enjoins members to attend the session.