Carlos Yulo, other Filipino gymnasts to train in Japan for worlds

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 11:13am
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo's winning performance at the #ParisOlympics2024 Men's Artistic Gymnastics- Floor Exercise Finals on Saturday August 4, 2024 (PH time).
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo, fresh from his strong Asian Championships performance in Jecheon, South Korea, will join some members of the Philippine team for a training camp in Japan as part of his preparation for the World Championships set October 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Paris Olympics double-gold winner raked in a gold and three bronzes in Jecheon, which Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion Norton considered a mean feat since the former had a busy schedule.

“Carlos, in spite of all his activities in Manila due to being a double-gold medalist, was happy to compete in the Asian Championships to learn more about his skills and new code of points,” said Carrion Norton.

“I was so proud of them and how they represented the Philippines,” she added.

Carrion was also impressed by John Ivan Cruz, whose first vault of 14.633 in the finals was the second best behind the 14.666 of eventual gold winner Mahdi Olfati of Iran.

Cruz ended up seventh in the apparatus after his second vault of 13.666 sent him out of the medal race.

“Even Carlos got inspired by Ivan,” she said.

Carrion Norton said Yulo, Cruz, Miguel Besana and Ace de Leon would then go to Japan for a training camp.

Same with Yulo’s younger brother, Karl Eldrew, who will also fly to Japan to train under Munehiro Kugimiya, who was the former’s long-time ex-mentor.

CALOY YULO

CARLOS YULO

CYNTHIA CARREON

GYMNASTICS
