Filipina golfers fade late as Wagner takes crown on blazing windup

Pauline Del Rosario of the Philippines plays her shot from the ninth tee during the sixth round of LPGA Q-School at Magnolia Grove Golf Course on December 06, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.

MANILA, Philippines — Pauline del Rosario and Sam Bruce fell short in their final-round bids at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, slipping down the leaderboard as American Sam Wagner stormed to victory with a brilliant closing round on Sunday in Michigan (Monday Manila time).

After opening with back-to-back even-par 72s, del Rosario was hoping for a breakthrough at the challenging par-72 Battle Creek Country Club. However, early bogeys on Nos. 2 and 4 quickly derailed her momentum.

Although the ICTSI-backed Filipina rallied with birdies on Nos. 9 and 10, she gave another shot back on the 13th before closing strong with a birdie on the closing hole. She finished with her third consecutive even-par round for a 216 total, settling for a share of 57th place — 13 strokes behind the winner.

Bruce, who also opened with 72s in the first two rounds, struggled similarly on the front nine with two bogeys. She clawed her way back with birdies on Nos. 10 and 14 but stumbled at the finish, bogeying the last two holes to end up with a 74.

Her 218 aggregate placed her in a tie for 67th.

Meanwhile, Wagner delivered a sensational final round, firing a seven-under 65 highlighted by five birdies in her last seven holes — including a four-birdie blitz from No. 12.

She closed with a 203 total to edge out Sophia Schubert by two strokes. Schubert also made a late charge with back-to-back birdies to end her round with a 66 and a 205 overall but fell short of the title.