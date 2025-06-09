^

Sports

Filipina golfers fade late as Wagner takes crown on blazing windup

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 9:57am
Filipina golfers fade late as Wagner takes crown on blazing windup
Pauline Del Rosario of the Philippines plays her shot from the ninth tee during the sixth round of LPGA Q-School at Magnolia Grove Golf Course on December 06, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Pauline del Rosario and Sam Bruce fell short in their final-round bids at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, slipping down the leaderboard as American Sam Wagner stormed to victory with a brilliant closing round on Sunday in Michigan (Monday Manila time).

After opening with back-to-back even-par 72s, del Rosario was hoping for a breakthrough at the challenging par-72 Battle Creek Country Club. However, early bogeys on Nos. 2 and 4 quickly derailed her momentum.

Although the ICTSI-backed Filipina rallied with birdies on Nos. 9 and 10, she gave another shot back on the 13th before closing strong with a birdie on the closing hole. She finished with her third consecutive even-par round for a 216 total, settling for a share of 57th place — 13 strokes behind the winner.

Bruce, who also opened with 72s in the first two rounds, struggled similarly on the front nine with two bogeys. She clawed her way back with birdies on Nos. 10 and 14 but stumbled at the finish, bogeying the last two holes to end up with a 74.

Her 218 aggregate placed her in a tie for 67th.

Meanwhile, Wagner delivered a sensational final round, firing a seven-under 65 highlighted by five birdies in her last seven holes — including a four-birdie blitz from No. 12.

She closed with a 203 total to edge out Sophia Schubert by two strokes. Schubert also made a late charge with back-to-back birdies to end her round with a 66 and a 205 overall but fell short of the title.

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oklahoma City in a bind

Oklahoma City in a bind

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Oklahoma City attempts to deal Indiana its first Game 2 loss in the playoffs at the Paycom Center this morning (8 a.m. Manila...
Sports
fbtw
House honors Romero, Eala, curlers

House honors Romero, Eala, curlers

1 day ago
The House of Representatives has commended its member and sports patron Mikee Romero along with 19-year-old tennis sensation...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos Jr. backs FIVB Men&rsquo;s

Marcos Jr. backs FIVB Men’s

2 days ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation  thanked President Marcos for approving the request for funding for the...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff torments Sabalenka for French Open crown

Gauff torments Sabalenka for French Open crown

10 hours ago
Coco Gauff battled back from a set down to beat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a Grand Slam final for the second time with...
Sports
fbtw

Meralco opens BCL Asia bid

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
Meralco begins its campaign in the second Basketball Champions League Asia edition against host Shabab Al Ahli at the Saeed Bin Maktoum Sports Hall in Dubai tomorrow night (10 p.m., Manila time).
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gin Kings relentless in vital win

Gin Kings relentless in vital win

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
A vengeful Barangay Ginebra went on full automatic firing mode to blitz past nemesis TNT, 97-78, and grab a share of third...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo ends Korea show with 1 gold, 3 bronzes

Yulo ends Korea show with 1 gold, 3 bronzes

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Carlos Yulo missed out on replicating his three-gold haul in the previous Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers on cusp of four-peat

Lady Blazers on cusp of four-peat

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
College of St. Benilde banked on Zam Nolasco’s brilliance as it turned back Letran, 26-28, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw

Jack gives back

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
After her unparalleled success with the National University Lady Bulldogs, winning a record string of UAAP championships, Jack Danielle Animam was ready to give up basketball and get a corporate job. The 6’5”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with